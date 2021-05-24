newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Eel River Tributaries ‘Showing Signs of Passing Tipping Point Early’

By Oliver Cory
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a press release from the Eel River Recovery Project:. The Eel River Recovery Project (ERRP) began its tenth year of water temperature gauge deployment on Sunday, May 10 and found signs of ecological stress caused by the 2020-2021 drought already. Reconnaissance started in Outlet Creek and followed in the Tenmile Creek watershed that surrounds Laytonville. Studies in the latter basin by ERRP related to flow are part of a California State Coastal Conservancy Prop 1 grant that also includes erosion control.

kymkemp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#River Basin#Steelhead Trout#Eel River#Drought#Rain Water#Tipping Point#High Point#Errp#The Cahto Reservation#Chinook#Ucb#Vimeo#Juvenile Chinook Salmon#Upper Baechtel Creek#Native Trout#Profuse Algae Blooms#Cherry Creek#Invasive Green Sunfish#Outlet Creek
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Related
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

NORTH UMPQUA RIVER AND RIVER ACCESS POINTS NOW OPEN

Access locations along the North Umpqua River are now open and the river is now accessible to the public. A release from the Umpqua National Forest, Bureau of Land Management and the Oregon State Marine Board said staff has been working to reopen prime access spots for boaters as quickly and safely as possible following the Archie Creek Fire.
Hobbiesdailyfly.com

Nisqually River Tributaries to Close for Trout and Gamefish

Nisqually River tributaries to close for trout and gamefish. Action: Closes trout and gamefish seasons. Effective date: May 29 (Saturday before Memorial Day) through June 30. Species affected: All species. Location: All Nisqually River tributaries downstream of Alder Dam, unless otherwise listed in special rules in the Washington Sport Fishing...
Humboldt County, CAkiem-tv.com

Target shooting banned on the Eel River Bar near Fernbridge

FERNDALE, Ca. (KIEM) – The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has been getting a lot of reports lately about illegal target shooting in the Fernbridge area. It’s been happening on the Eel River Bar, and could put residents and livestock at risk of being harmed. Humboldt County law prohibits target shooting...
Boats & Watercraftscruiseandferry.net

Reaching a tipping point for river cruising

River cruising has been a popular vacation option for the past 20 years. Passengers have the opportunity to visit and explore multiple cities, all while returning to the comfort of their cabin each day. But the industry’s success may also be due, in part, to the formulaic construction of river cruise ships.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Signs point to a strong season for ticks

Jill Lewis has never had a tick problem. In her 12 years on Gunn Road in Keene, she can recall finding three ticks in the house. But this year, Lewis — like others in the Monadnock Region — might spot several a day. "We use Wondercide on us and the...
Boats & WatercraftsEnid News and Eagle

GRDA, marinas offer safety tips for lake, river

As the first big weekends of the summer approach, local marina and float operators are preparing for their annual influx of water lovers. They hope none will leave with more than good memories, and perhaps a sunburn. Observing a few simple water safety rules can ensure a pleasant excursion. May...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Water safety tips to keep in mind at the Russian River

The Russian River is a go-to spot for many Sonoma County residents looking for a close-to-home getaway as the weather heats up. Whether you spend the day floating down the river or hanging out at the beach, it is important to remember a few safety tips, especially as drownings happen with a sad regularity. Just last year, there were two drownings and one near-drowning during the months of May and June.
Hobbiestigernet.com

Re: Eels

There have been several interesting posts recently about fishing the lowcountry blackwater rivers, especially by Purple Gunstock, which brought back a lot of memories for me. Lot of discussion about redbreast, jackfish, "trout", and even mudfish. But I haven't seen eels mentioned. Eels were a common catch for us, probably...
Wildlifewildlife.org

Researchers seek fuller look at climate change and mammals

Lots of studies look at how climate change may impact a certain aspect of a mammal’s lifecycle, but a team of researchers say we need to start looking at the bigger picture. They’re calling for biologists to look at how a changing climate impacts the entire lifecycle of mammals — and other taxa — around the world.
EnvironmentOlympian

New WWU report cites these key threats to the Salish Sea ecosystem

Urban sprawl and climate change remain a major threat to the Salish Sea, according to a new report from Western Washington University. Lead author Kathryn Sobocinski and others examined the region’s diverse creatures and habitat as a single ecosystem in the 275-page report, which was published May 20 by WWU’s Salish Sea Institute.
Yates County, NYchronicle-express.com

Sea lamprey treatment to start on Seneca Lake tributaries

FINGER LAKES – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced that beginning in June, DEC will treat portions of Seneca Lake to eliminate sea lamprey, a parasitic fish that preys and feeds on other fish species. Seneca Lake tributaries in Chemung, Schuyler, and Yates counties will be treated in early June.
Boats & WatercraftsTahlequah Daily Press

GRDA, marinas offer safety tips for lake, river

As the first big weekends of the summer approach, local marina and float operators are preparing for their annual influx of water lovers. They hope none will leave with more than good memories, and perhaps a sunburn. Observing a few simple water safety rules can ensure a pleasant excursion. May...
Boats & Watercraftsstilwelldemocrat.com

GRDA, marinas offer safety tips for lake, river

As the first big weekends of the summer approach, local marina and float operators are preparing for their annual influx of water lovers. They hope none will leave with more than good memories, and perhaps a sunburn. Observing a few simple water safety rules can ensure a pleasant excursion. May...
Florence County, SCtigernet.com

Re: Eels

We caught quite a few of the "slimy eels" in fish traps on the Lynches River when I was growing up in lower Florence County. We did not eat them but several folks in the area wanted the eels so we did not throw them back. Plenty of eels in the river in the 60s.