Fury over Belarus airliner action set to dominate EU summit

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – Fury over the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Belarus has upended the agenda of a European Union summit dinner on Monday, where leaders were due to discuss relations with Russia and Britain but will now also consider punitive steps against Minsk. Belarusian authorities scrambled a...

Europevestnikkavkaza.net

Chizhov: Russia ready to revive dialogue with EU

Russia is ready to revive dialogue with the European Union but it remains unclear when the European Union itself will be ready for that, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said. "Once again, I say that we are ready for dialogue with the European Union; Russia is known...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges 'extreme caution' to airlines flying passengers over Belarus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government advised airlines on Friday to use “extreme caution” when flying passengers over Belarus after authorities from that country forced diversion of a Ryanair flight and arrested a dissident journalist on Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration’s “Notice to Airmen” does not apply to cargo carriers such...
Politicsaudacy.com

Belarus' leader seeks Russia's support amid showdown with EU

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader discussed closer economic ties with Russia on Friday, as he sought support from his main backer amid a bruising showdown with the European Union over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has found himself...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Greek PM calls for improved ties with Turkey

ATHENS, Greece — Greece's prime minister said Friday his country is seeking improved ties with neighbor and longtime foe Turkey, but that the onus is on Turkey to refrain from what he called "provocations, illegal actions and aggressive rhetoric." Kyriakos Mitsotakis' comments came ahead of a visit to Athens next...
Politicsretailcrowd.co.uk

The European Union will grant Belarus 3 billion euros if Lukashenko leaves power

The European Union Commission said on Friday that the European Commission has presented an economic package of 3 billion euros to support Belarus’s democratic transition. The Brussels Commission stressed that the € 3 billion plan reflects the commitment of the European Union to support the desire of the Belarusian people for a peaceful and democratic transition in the presidential elections in August.
LifestyleUS News and World Report

Belarus Airline Scraps Flights Amid EU Freeze-Out

MOSCOW/PARIS (Reuters) -Belarusian national carrier Belavia cancelled flights to eight countries on Thursday, as more EU states applied airspace restrictions in response to the forced landing of a passenger jet in Minsk. The tightening restrictions on Belarus came as its main ally Russia denied access to a second European carrier...
Politicsajot.com

EU takes Russia to task over Belarus as sanctions talk heats up

European Union foreign ministers pointed a finger at Russia’s ties to Belarus as they moved toward implementing harsher sanctions against Minsk after it forced down a commercial airliner and arrested a journalist. Diplomacy chiefs discussed in Lisbon how to implement measures against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko after the...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

EU Weighs Belarus Sanctions at Sectors Close to Leader

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — European Union nations sketched out plans Thursday for new sanctions against Belarus, targeting economic sectors close to its authoritarian leader, as they sought to strike back at him for the diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. Meeting in Lisbon, EU foreign ministers...
Politicsraventribune.com

After the forced landing in Minsk: Mass threatens Lukashenko with sanctions

Status: 27.05.2021 12:11 pm. EU foreign ministers are pushing for a forced landing of a passenger plane in Minsk today. Foreign Minister Mass clarified: The time for small sanctions is over. Belarusian airline Belavia has announced it will suspend flights to Germany. The forcible landing of a passenger plane in...
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ForMin Aurescu to attend informal meeting of EU foreign ministers

May 27—Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu is attending today an informal meeting of the European Union heads of diplomacy (Gymnich format) in Lisbon, Portugal, under the Portuguese presidency of the EU Council. According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the agenda includes the protracted conflicts in the Eastern Neighbourhood, an...
EuropeWRAL

Russian authorities deny entry to European airlines as EU mulls sanctions on Belarus

CNN — At least two European airlines have been refused permission to fly to Moscow by Russian authorities after the carriers requested to fly an alternative route bypassing Belarusian airspace. Russia's move, underlining Moscow's support for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's regime, comes as the European Union mulls fresh sanctions against...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Belarus: EU sanctions set to target companies ‘close to’ Lukashenko

The European Union plans on placing sanctions on Belarus that hit companies close to the country’s president Alexander Lukashenko, according to Estonia’s foreign minister. Officials have been hinting at what will - or they think should be - targeted in fresh sanctions after Belarusian authorities diverted an airplane to land on its soil and arrested a dissident journalist who was onboard.Eva-Maria Liimets, Estonia’s foreign minister, said “companies close to the Belarusian regime” will face sanctions as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Lisbon on Thursday.Meanwhile, Luxembourg’s foreign minister suggested possible sanctions could affect the fertiliser component...
Economykelo.com

EU starting work on economic sanctions on Belarus, Borrell says

LISBON (Reuters) – European Union foreign ministers will begin discussing on Thursday which parts of Belarus’ economy to target with sanctions following the forced landing of a plane there and the detention of a dissident journalist, the EU’s top diplomat said. “The hijacking of the plane and the detention of...
IndustryPosted by
AFP

EU could hit key Belarus exports over plane 'hijacking': Borrell

The EU is intent on making Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pay a high price for the forced landing of a European airliner to arrest regime opponents, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told AFP. "The heads of state and government asked us on Monday (at a summit) to propose sectoral economic sanctions, something that we are not used to doing in the EU, and there are some that immediately come to mind," Borrell said in an interview Wednesday in Lisbon on the eve of an informal meeting of foreign ministers. "Belarus is a big exporter of potash: $2.5 billion. Everything goes through the Baltic countries. It's easy to control it, if you really want to," he said. "One can also imagine that the gas which arrives in Europe via Belarus could come to Europe via another pipeline, and Belarus would lose the transit fees, which is not negligible," he added.
LifestyleUS News and World Report

Europe Agency Urges All Airlines to Avoid Belarus Over Safety

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe's aviation regulator on Wednesday urged all airlines to avoid Belarus airspace for safety reasons, saying the forced diversion of a Ryanair flight had put in question the country's ability to provide safe skies. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said it was advising EU airlines,...
Lifestyleraventribune.com

Roman Protestantism: Reporters without borders warn of a ban on flights to Belarus

Imposed by the European Union Take-off and landing ban for Belarusian airlines According to the estimate Reporters without borders Causing adverse effects. “Non-flying sanctions can be negative. It is important not to close all doors for journalists and members of civil society,” said Christian Mihr, managing director of Germany’s Editorial Network, which has no borders.