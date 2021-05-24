Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 149 Read Online For Free: How to Read the Manga Legally?

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the biggest Shonen franchises in the world today following its arrival into the world of anime with its first season landing last year by Studio MAPPA, and while the series came to a close following the conclusion of season one, the manga has marched on but recently suffered a brief hiatus. Breaking the silence, creator and mangaka Gege Akutami has apologized to fans for the brief hiatus for the manga, especially as the storyline marches toward the "Culling Game" which is sure to be a major story arc for the series.