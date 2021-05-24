newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 149 Read Online For Free: How to Read the Manga Legally?

By Taylor Johnson
blocktoro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJujutsu Kaisen Chapter 149 will be available to read online very soon as the manga installment is just a few hours away from its release date. While the manga raws have leaked out on Thursday already and the spoilers are out, it would be much better to wait for the official version release. For those who are reading ahead, the post contains potential Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 149 spoilers and hence one must proceed ahead at their own risk.

www.blocktoro.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Release Date#Mangaplus#Pacific Time#British#Viz Media Shonen Jump#Official English Version#Subscription#Dialogue Texts#Chapter 149
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
Related
Comicsblocktoro.com

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 Release Date, Spoilers, Recap, Raw Scans Leaks and Read Online

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 is coming out next in the manga series and the fandom is extremely excited for it. Goku and Vegeta have been attacked by Granola and the fight will mostly continue in the Dragon Ball Super 73 manga chapter for sure. Here are more updates on Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 release date, spoilers, leaks, raw scans, and ways to read online the manga series for free.
Comicsvideotapenews.com

SPY X FAMILY Chapter 46: Release Date, Recap and Read Online

The adventurous ride of Tatsuya Endo’s Spy X Family doesn’t isn’t backing off easily at any point in the near future. Regardless of being generally another manga, the arrangement has effectively arrived at in excess of 6 million duplicates available for use with just 5 volumes out yet. SPY X FAMILY probably the most well known progressing manga and fans are frantically trusting that its anime will be declared as of now.
Comicsepicstream.com

Is Yuji Related to Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen Explained

A lot of fans have been wondering how Yuji Itadori can still control his body even after eating some of Sukuna’s fingers. As fans continued to watch the series, even the jujutsu sorcerers were surprised knowing how a young normal boy can be a vessel for Sukuna, the King of Curses. The higher-ups of Jujutsu Tech plan to execute him because they did not want to risk having Yuji lose control over Sukuna.
Comicsepicstream.com

Is Gojo Satoru Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen fans will agree that Gojo Satoru might be the most powerful sorcerer in the series. He even claims that he is. He is an all-rounder who has immense cursed energy, high intellect, dangerous curses, and amazing physical ability. The only person who wanted to defeat Gojo is Geto....
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Apologizes for Manga's Recent Hiatus

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the biggest Shonen franchises in the world today following its arrival into the world of anime with its first season landing last year by Studio MAPPA, and while the series came to a close following the conclusion of season one, the manga has marched on but recently suffered a brief hiatus. Breaking the silence, creator and mangaka Gege Akutami has apologized to fans for the brief hiatus for the manga, especially as the storyline marches toward the "Culling Game" which is sure to be a major story arc for the series.
ComicsPosted by
PennLive.com

‘Boku no Hero Academia’ Chapter 312: Release date, where to read, no spoilers

The latest chapters typically premiere for free every Sunday before one is prompted to join Viz Media to unlock them. “My Hero Academia” follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, who finds himself to be one of the few people in the world born without special abilities called “Quirks.” Then Izuku is gifted with a Quirk of his own, launching him into various action-packed situations with a cast of colorful characters all exploring their own powers.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen to Launch Uniqlo Collection Soon

Jujutsu Kaisen truly hit the ground floor running when the first season of its anime produced by Studio MAPPA arrived last year, and with the franchise created by Gege Akutami only rising in popularity, it's no surprise to see that Uniqlo has decided to create a new fashion line focusing on the world of Jujutsu sorcerers. This Shonen series is far from the first time that Uniqlo has dived into the world of anime, as the clothing providers have dabbled in the world of Yu Yu Hakusho, Pokemon, One Piece, and Fullmetal Alchemist being but a few of the franchises.
Comicsblocktoro.com

My Hero Academia Chapter 314 Spoilers, Leaks: Basic Manga Summary is Finally Out

My Hero Academia Chapter 314 spoilers and leaks are finally out as predicted in our earlier post. The manga intel has been posted on the Twitter and Reddit and it reveals the details about the future storyline. For those who are reading ahead, the post contains My Hero Academia Chapter 314 spoilers summary and hence one must proceed ahead at their own risk.
ComicsAnime News Network

Book About Reading Baki the Grappler Manga With BL Lens Gets Live-Action Show

The satellite television station WOWOW announced on Friday that it is producing a live-action series based Grappler Baki BL de wa Nai ka to 1-Nichi 30-Jikan 30-Nichi Kangaeta Otome no Kiroku (Notes of a Girl Who Spent 30 Hours a Day for 300 Days Thinking "So Baki The Grappler Is BL, Right?"), sociologist Junko Kaneda's essay book about Keisuke Itagaki's martial arts manga Baki The Grappler. The series will premiere in August, and will star Honoka Matsumoto as protagonist Akane Kojima.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Gives Maki a Major Upgrade

Jujutsu Kaisen gave Maki Zenin a major upgrade with the newest chapter of the series, but also took something crucial away. With the start of Kenjaku's Culling Game drawing nearer with each new chapter of the series, Yuji Itadori and his small crew has been taking steps in their own ways to prepare before they're locked into the Culling Game tournament. The previous chapter of the series saw Maki Zenin's version of this preparation as she headed to the Zenin Family's weapons vault, but only came across trouble from her mother and father as the family tried to keep her down.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Leaves Maki on a Bloody Cliffhanger

Jujutsu Kaisen left Maki Zenin on quite the bloody cliffhanger with the newest chapter of Gege Akutami's original manga series. The series is now in the midst of a brand new arc, but the newest chapters are the calm before the real next fight begins. With Noritoshi Kamo officially setting the Culling Game in motion in a few days' time, Yuji Itadori and the surviving jujutsu sorcerers following the Shibuya Incident are making their move to prepare for the deadly tournament to come. One of these preparations made some big changes to the Zenin family.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Makes Stunning Maki and Toji Connection

Jujutsu Kaisen made a stunning connection between Maki Zenin and Tojo Fushiguro with the newest chapter of the series! When we had first been introduced to Toji during the Gojo's Past arc of the series, it was quickly revealed just how dangerous he really was. Not only did he have near superhuman strength and agility, Toji's knowledge of the Jujutsu Sorceror world due to his connections with the Zenin Family helped him become an efficient killer that even Satoru Gojo had trouble with. Now it looks like Maki Zenin is on that very same path.
Comicsepicstream.com

Will Nobara End Up with Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen

While fans could agree that Jujutsu Kaisen is not the type of shonen anime that would focus on romantic relationships, it is expected that fans will have their ships with Yuji and Nobara one of those. Nobara Kugisaki and Yiji Itadori met in Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College. They are...
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Maki's Ambitious New Goal

Jujutsu Kaisen released an explosive chapter this week that has yet to settle with fans. The hit series has kept fans on the edge as of late with its focus on the Zenin family and its horrific practices. Maki and Mai were entangled in the mess as their father decided he was finished with his kids. And in the wake of chapter 149, Maki has found a new goal that will change her future in a big way.