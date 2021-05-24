George Soros Gives $500 Million to Tiny College

Harvard — halls empty, dorms half full — has operated in crisis mode for over a year now. A former Dean of Students once quipped that Harvard University would “close only for an act of God, such as the end of the world;” a quote we’ve mulled over since our March 10, 2020 mass exodus from Cambridge. This flight marked our first exposure to Harvard’s wartime persona; the version of our university that, in response to a once-in-a-century crisis, did and became something new — a Covid test administrator, Community Compact enforcer, and en masse iPad lender, to name a few.