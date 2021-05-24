Minneapolis Shootings, Homicides Have More than Doubled Compared to Same Time Last Year
2020 was one of the deadliest years in Minneapolis history with 83 homicides, yet the city is on track to surpass that record number in 2021. The Minneapolis City Council was told Thursday that homicides have more than doubled so far this year compared to the same timeframe last year. This year’s 27 murders (as of May 17) represent a 108% increase over the 13 reported at this point in time last year.tennesseestar.com