CEO of Netflix Donates Over $3 Million to Support Gavin Newsom in Recall Election

Things are going so well for Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall fight, he just might be in trouble. That’s because the only people paying attention are angry Republicans. The latest numbers from the Berkeley IGS Poll this week showed sustained anger on the right and languishing apathy on the left. The percentage of voters who support recalling Newsom (36 percent) remained unchanged since the group’s last poll, conducted in late January. The number of people who plan to vote no on the recall actually jumped four points over that same time period, hitting 49 percent.