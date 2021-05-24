Mexico Planning to Build Shelters for Unaccompanied Migrant Minors Trying to Enter the U.S.
Mexico’s child welfare agency is working to establish 17 shelters for Central American migrant minors, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. Shelters will open along the southern and northern Mexican borders as an increasing number of minors are arriving from Central America, the AP reported. Mexico’s child welfare agency will likely convert existing daycares and other facilities to temporarily house migrant minors.tennesseestar.com