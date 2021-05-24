newsbreak-logo
8,000 people cross from the Democratic Republic of Congo into Rwanda following volcano eruption

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of children are feared missing or were separated from their families after Mount Nyiragongo erupted in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said Sunday that the children were lost amid chaos as residents fled the nearby city of Goma. More than 150 children have been separated from their families and more than 170 children are feared to be missing, the agency said.

