Asia light ends: Key market indicators this week

By Ramthan Hussain
spglobal.com
 5 days ago

The Asia light ends market rose when markets opened May 24, amid strong crude markers. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The Asia gasoline market is under pressure amid more movement restrictions across Asia, especially in Malaysia and Taiwan where the coronavirus pandemic is worsening, while Asia naphtha is expected to see greater buying interest for H1 July delivery cargoes this week, market sources said.

