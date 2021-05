The European Union plans on placing sanctions on Belarus that hit companies close to the country’s president Alexander Lukashenko, according to Estonia’s foreign minister. Officials have been hinting at what will - or they think should be - targeted in fresh sanctions after Belarusian authorities diverted an airplane to land on its soil and arrested a dissident journalist who was onboard.Eva-Maria Liimets, Estonia’s foreign minister, said “companies close to the Belarusian regime” will face sanctions as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Lisbon on Thursday.Meanwhile, Luxembourg’s foreign minister suggested possible sanctions could affect the fertiliser component...