Nike KD 14 ‘Ky-D’ Release Date

Nike is dropping a new colorway of the Nike Little Posite One this summer as we bring you a first look at a clean pair which comes with unique graphics on the tongue. This Nike Little Posite One starts off with a White Foam shell construction which dominates the upper with contrasting Black hitting the leather eyestay, tongue, laces, and the inner liner. Colorful Nike insignia print is placed on the tongues along with yellow around the collar, a mini Swoosh by the toe in red, white, yellow, and blue, the 1 Cent logo in blue on the heels, and a black rubber outsole round out the look. Current reports have this Nike Little Posite One releasing on June 12th for $180.