Nike KD 14 ‘Ky-D’ Release Date
The Nike KD 14 ‘Ky-D’ pays tribute to the friendship between Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on and off the court. This Nike KD 14 features design elements from the Kyrie 1 ‘Dream’ iteration, which is one of Kyrie Irving’s first color options of his signature shoe to release. Built with a Zoom Strobel and Kuchelon, the pair features Blue throughout the upper while the same pattern from the ‘Dream’ iteration lands o the base. Red adorns the cross-strap and rubber outsole while both Lime and Red appear on the insoles to finish the look.www.sneakerfiles.com