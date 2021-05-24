newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Nike KD 14 ‘Ky-D’ Release Date

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike KD 14 ‘Ky-D’ pays tribute to the friendship between Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on and off the court. This Nike KD 14 features design elements from the Kyrie 1 ‘Dream’ iteration, which is one of Kyrie Irving’s first color options of his signature shoe to release. Built with a Zoom Strobel and Kuchelon, the pair features Blue throughout the upper while the same pattern from the ‘Dream’ iteration lands o the base. Red adorns the cross-strap and rubber outsole while both Lime and Red appear on the insoles to finish the look.

www.sneakerfiles.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shoe#Release Date#Release Details#Retail Price#Nike Kd#Nike Com#Nike Korea#Select Retailers#Cw3935 002 Price#June 5th#Color#Blue#Design Elements#Scroll#Court#Base#Kd 14
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Fashion
Related
PGA ChampionshipSneakerFiles

Air Jordan 4 Golf ‘Apricot’ Official Images

Just before the PGA Championship begins, which runs between May 20th and May 23rd, Jordan Brand will debut a new Air Jordan 4 Golf that comes highlighted in ‘Apricot Agate.’. This golf iteration of the Air Jordan 4 comes dressed in a Sail and Apricot Agate color combination. Utilizing a...
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike KD 14 ‘Ky-D’ Inspired by Kyrie Irving’s First Signature Shoe

The Nike KD 14 ‘Ky-D’ pays tribute to the friendship between Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on and off the court. This Nike KD 14 features design elements from the Kyrie 1 ‘Dream’ iteration, which is one of Kyrie Irving’s first color options of his signature shoe to release. Built with a Zoom Strobel and Kuchelon, the pair features Blue throughout the upper while the same pattern from the ‘Dream’ iteration lands o the base. Red adorns the cross-strap and rubber outsole while both Lime and Red appear on the insoles to finish the look.
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

Nike Releasing Another Drew League Air Force 1 Low

Paying tribute to the annual Drew League, a pro-am basketball tournament that takes place in South Central Los Angeles during the Summer. Once again, they will have their own Air Force 1. Different from the 2020 release, the 2021 ‘Drew League’ iteration of the Nike Air Force 1 Low comes...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

The Nike Air Max Genome Is Releasing In Triple Black

Already seen in Triple White, the all-new Nike Air Max Genome is now showcased in an opposing Triple Black offering. The latest and greatest from the Air Max family gets a stealthy appearance as the sneaker gets covered in black from head to toe with the sneaker taking on a predominantly mesh construction on the upper along with synthetic overlays and TPU heel counters. Tonal detailing also lands on the laces, tongue, branding, and the full-length Air Max unit. This versatile colorway of the Nike Air Max Genome will be releasing in the near future for $170.
NBASneakerFiles

Nike Kyrie 7 Releasing with Championship Vibes

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are the second seed in the NBA playoffs. Their ultimate goal would be to make it to the NBA Finals and take home the Larry O’Brien trophy. With that said, Nike Basketball will release a Kyrie 7 that’s perfect for the celebration. This Nike...
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

The Clot x Nike Air Max 1 “K.O.D. CHA” Will Release Again

Clot and Nike will be back again with yet another collaboration after last month’s return of the “Kiss of Death” Air Max 1, with a new “K.O.D. CHA” edition dedicated to tea. Clot and Nike are back again with yet another rendition of an Air Max 1. Scheduled for a...
Shoppingkicksonfire.com

This New Nike Little Posite One Is Releasing Next Month

Nike is dropping a new colorway of the Nike Little Posite One this summer as we bring you a first look at a clean pair which comes with unique graphics on the tongue. This Nike Little Posite One starts off with a White Foam shell construction which dominates the upper with contrasting Black hitting the leather eyestay, tongue, laces, and the inner liner. Colorful Nike insignia print is placed on the tongues along with yellow around the collar, a mini Swoosh by the toe in red, white, yellow, and blue, the 1 Cent logo in blue on the heels, and a black rubber outsole round out the look. Current reports have this Nike Little Posite One releasing on June 12th for $180.
NBAmodern-notoriety.com

KD & Kyrie Salute Each Other With the Nike “Ky-D” Pack

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets took to the court in Round 1, Game 1 of the NBA playoffs in their new “Ky-D” kicks, celebrating the bond between the two players both on and off the court. This special release mixes KD’s colors and designs with Kyrie’s...
Sole Collector

A Kyrie 1 Colorway Inspires This Nike KD 14

In March, we learned that the popular “Weatherman” theme from the KD 4 will soon be applied to the Kyrie 7, and now, it looks like the roles are being reversed for an upcoming release of Kevin Durant’s current signature shoe. Official Nike product images shared by @US_11 on Twitter...
NBAsneakernews.com

Kevin Durant’s Friendship With Kyrie Irving Highlighted On The Nike KD 14 “Ky-D”

Although Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant haven’t played a full NBA season together, the Brooklyn Nets guard has expressed how connected to the 6′10″ forward he feels, having gone as far as saying he was Durant in a past life. On the footwear front, the Nike KD 14‘s next ensemble has traveled back to 2014 as it’s inspired by Irving’s first-ever signature sneaker: the Nike Kyrie 1 “Dream”.
Retailjustfreshkicks.com

Nike Dunk Low “Varsity Green” Releases June 3rd

With the Nike Dunk Low already having an impressive outlook for 2021, it looks like Nike will be furthering the dominance with a Spartan Green iteration that will match 2020’s High. 2020 saw the Spartan Green Dunk High release and many sneakerheads rallied to find themselves a pair despite the...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 First Use Will Release In Orange

Another “First Use” colorway of the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 has surfaced as this time around the sneaker has been covered in a vibrant orange. Taking a look at this Nike Blazer Mid, the silhouette features an eye-catching orange suede construction all over the upper with a hairy suede seen on the toe overlays and the eyestay. Additional features include dark royal blue suede heel tabs with retro Nike branding, two-tone orange and white laces, solid white leather Swooshes on the medial, and white embroidered outline Swooshes on the lateral with “First use June 18, 1971” written underneath as a nod to the exact date the Swoosh was created. Graphic insoles with retro Nike branding on them, Metallic Gold diamond-set Swoosh lace locks, and a white rubber sole unit down below wrap up this Nike Blazer Mid “First Use” that will be releasing soon for $110.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Nike Brings “Lime Ice” To A Dunk Low For Women

The Nike Dunk Low continues to dominate social media feeds, and its impending roster for the summer is likely to prolong that dominance. For its latest ensemble, Peter Moore’s 36-year-old design has indulged in a cool “Light Soft Pink/Ghost/Lime Ice/White” colorway exclusively for women. Akin to other iteration of the...
Aerospace & Defensejustfreshkicks.com

The Nike Air Force 1 “Snow Leopard” Releases in June

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has surfaced in a new rendition that calls for a Snow Leopard theme detailed with Light Blue detailing. Dressed officially in Pure Platinum, Light Blue Fury, and Black, the Air Force 1 Low arrives in a classic white leather tone that covers the toes and panelings. The neutral base is contrasted and detailed with Snow Leopard suede covering panelings on the toes, eyestays, and heels. Light Blue paints the Nike Swoosh logos on the sides while also appearing on the tongue labels. A black sockliner and heel add a touch of darker tones to the silhouette while a white midsole and milky translucent rubber outsole finish off the new offering.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Ultra-Vibrant Basketball Shoes

These ultra-vibrant basketball shoes will be available to sneaker enthusiasts on June 5th. The model is named 'Kyrie 7' and the design presents a unique fusion of two Nike athletes—Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. For the Kyrie 7 silhouette, the brant "utilized standout colorways from each player's signature line and...
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

What is the Riven Wild Rift Release Date?

More champions are making their way to Wild Rift than people can keep up with. According to a leak from the Canserole YouTube channel, Riven will be coming to mobile and Wild Rift. She is not the first champion to have been leaked thus far. Irelia has been confirmed while it looks like Senna and Lucian will be joining soon as well. If Riven truly is making her way to Wild Rift people will start to wonder, what is the Riven Wild Rift release date.
ApparelSneakerFiles

This Nike Air Max 270 Features Patriotic Vibes

With Summer nearing, Nike Sportswear will have a full lineup of patriotic theme sneakers which is a perfect fit for the 4th of July. One of those will include the Air Max 270. Looking closer, this Nike Air Max 270 comes highlighted with Blue mesh across the upper while White hits the laces and midsole. Next, Sail appears on the branding and heel tabs while Red adorns the lace loops, heel overlay, and coated across the Air Max unit. Finally, a Black rubber outsole finishes the look.