Gervonta Davis Supporting Hated Rival Ryan Garcia, Mental Health Is No Joke

The WBC has stripped Ryan Garcia of his interim lightweight title while he is taking leave from the sport due to mental health issues. The WBC gave the recovering Garcia the boot so that it could sanction Javier Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) against Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz for a new interim champion (and collect the resulting sanctioning fee). In doing so, the WBC is penalizing a Garcia, young man for breaking with tradition to advocate for his own well being in a sport that traditonally discounts mental health. The move is also wrong-headed for two other reasons: first, Diaz is coming off a draw, and if anyone is to fight Fortuna for the interim title, it should be Richard Commey, the next leading available contender. Second, the regular champion Devin Haney fights this week, and the franchise champion, Teofimo Lopez fights in June, so there is no need for an interim title at all. Here is how the WBC explained striping Garcia: