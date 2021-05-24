newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini on His Surreal Time Sparring With Bob Dylan in the Boxing Ring

Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of The Bard’s 80th birthday, famed ex-boxer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini opens up about the time he exchanged blows with Bob Dylan in Dylan’s secret Santa Monica boxing gym. In 1963, Bob Dylan wrote and performed a ballad about the ring death of Davey Moore, the featherweight champion...

www.thedailybeast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Cassius Clay
Person
Timothy Bradley
Person
Logan Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Boxing Gym#Professional Boxing#Fum#The Wild Card Gym#Highway 61#Boxing Hall#Dylan Concerts#Ex Boxer Ray#Boom Boom#Song#Blows#Santa Monica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicVoice of America

Bob Dylan Teaches You About Questions, Count Nouns

Nobel prize winner Bob Dylan is considered to be one of the best American songwriters. In today’s Everyday Grammar, we will explore how Blowin’ in the Wind, a famous Bob Dylan song, can teach you about English grammar. You will learn about question words, nouns and more. Let’s begin by...
Cambridge, MAwhatsupnewp.com

Passim School of Music to honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday

(Cambridge, MA) The Passim School of Music will honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday with Tangled Up in You: Interpreting & Imagining Bob Dylan in the 21st Century. Led by singer/songwriter Emma Swift, the class will help performers answer three key questions: What is it that makes Dylan’s songs so wonderful to sing? Why Dylan, why now? How do you know you’re right for the song? Swift will explore production choices, collaboration and song selection, talk about some of the great Dylan interpreters from Joan Baez to Nina Simone and beyond, and investigate how covering songs can improve your own songwriting. The workshop will be held online from 1:00-2:30 ET on Saturday, May 15th. Anyone interested can register now at passim.org/school-of-music/classes-workshops.
Tulsa, OKbrooklynvegan.com

Bob Dylan museum opening in 2022

A museum devoted to the works of Bob Dylan is opening in Oklahoma next year. The Bob Dylan Center, located in Tulsa, OK's art district, near the Woody Guthrie Center, has set May 10, 2022 as its opening date. The three-story building, which features a 1965 image of Dylan donated by photographer Jerry Schatzberg on its facade, is being designed by architectural and exhibit design firm Olson Kundig, led by principal Alan Maskin. It will house over 10,000 pieces from the Bob Dylan Archive, a collection that New York Times reports was bought by the George Kaiser Family Foundation and University of Tulsa for $15-20 million in 2016.
MusicPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Chrissie Hynde Announces New Album of Bob Dylan Covers

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde has announced a new album of Bob Dylan covers, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan. The nine-track collection will be released digitally on May 21 and then physically in both CD and vinyl format a few months later on Aug. 20. Hynde's Dylan...
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Bob Dylan :: Too Many Mornings

An hour’s worth of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” — is this too many “One Too Many Mornings”? Give it a try. These 14 different versions, stretching from the original recording released in early 1964 to a live tape from 1995, illustrate Dylan as an artist in constant motion. Whether onstage with The Hawks or in a Nashville studio with Johnny Cash, whether blazing with the Rolling Thunder Revue or solo acoustic in the 1980s, Bob never really settled on a stock arrangement for this tune. Instead, he almost always approached it with fresh ears, as though he was writing it anew every time, discovering that “restless, hungry feeling” all over again. “One Too Many Mornings,” like the relationship it so touchingly depicts, is beautifully unfinished. And it seems like Bob likes it that way. | t wilcox.
Miami, FL3 News Now

Exhibit of Bob Dylan's artwork coming to FIU in November

Art by musician Bob Dylan will be on display in Miami in late November. The art exhibit will open at Florida International University on Nov. 30, the school announced in a press release. The collection will include drawings, paintings, and ironwork sculptures created by the Grammy-award-winning musician over six decades.
Theater & DanceSFGate

Patti Smith on the Return of Live Music and the First Time She Met Bob Dylan

Patti Smith isn’t one to get cabin fever, but this past year has been the exception, as the pandemic left her grounded in her home city. “I haven’t left New York in over a year, which is the longest I’ve been rooted since my children have grown,” she tells Rolling Stone. “I’m not used to being rooted in one place. But I’ve spent most of my time writing.”
Hibbing, MNkxlp941.com

Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday

It’s Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday — the musical icon, born in Duluth and raised in Hibbing, now honored around the world after more than six decades as a pioneer of notes and verse. In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Dylan the Presidential Medal of Freedom:. “All these years later, he’s...
Musicmagnetmagazine.com

Bob Dylan Was Called “Judas” By An Audience Member 55 Years Ago Today

55 years ago today, Bob Dylan was heckled at the Free Trade Hall in Manchester, England, by a crowd member who called him “Judas.” Contrary to popular belief, the heckler wasn’t a folk purist who felt betrayed by Dylan playing electric; it was a young seminarian named Rob Halford who thought Dylan should be playing more like a rocka rolla. Read our review of the Bootleg Series set from this time period:
Duluth, MNPosted by
MIX 108

Lyrics Handwritten by Bob Dylan Sells for $57,000

Bob Dylan's autograph is rare in itself, but handwritten lyrics signed by Dylan are ultra-rare and can fetch large sums of money as shown by the ending price of this recent auction. Iconic Auctions wrapped up their Amazing Music Auction on Saturday, May 15h which included items from The Beatles...
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

80 things you should know about Bob Dylan on his 80th birthday

MINNEAPOLIS — He may stay forever young, but the calendar says Bob Dylan will turn 80 on Monday. The pandemic knocked the revered singer-songwriter off the road for the first time in more than three decades, but he responded with his first album of original material in eight years, the exceptional "Rough and Rowdy Ways." And we know he's not done.
Musictalkhouse.com

Johanna Samuels and Hiss Golden Messenger Talk the “Possibility of Hope”

Johanna Samuels is an LA-based folk singer-songwriter; M.C. Taylor is the frontman of the North Carolina-based folk band Hiss Golden Messenger. To celebrate both of their new albums — Samuels’s Excelsior!, out today, and Taylor’s Quietly Blowing It, out in June — the two hopped on Zoom to catch up.
Musiccovermesongs.com

Every Time Bob Dylan Commented on a Cover of One of His Songs

Bob Dylan has never exactly been a loquacious interviewee. From the ’60s, when he would spend interviews mocking the press, to the ’10s, where he rarely bothers giving interviews at all, comments from Bob on any given subject are usually relatively few and far between. But I was curious, as we prepare to launch our 100 Best Bob Dylan Covers Ever list on Monday, what Dylan covers has the man himself remarked upon?
MusicQuad Cities Onlines

Best Bob Dylan albums of all time

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan was born 80 years ago on May 24, 1941. To celebrate, here's a list of the best Dylan albums of all time, according to data analyzed by Stacker from Best Ever Albums.
Hibbing, MNmesabitribune.com

Hibbing celebrates Bob Dylan with monumental groundbreaking

HIBBING—Like a Rolling Stone. Blowin’ in the Wind. Simple Twist of Fate. The lyrics from these tunes and so many more penned and recorded by Hibbing High School graduate Bob Dylan will soon take on a new form as a focal point in Hibbing Dylan Project’s public art installation that is set to break ground on Saturday, May 22.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa to open in May 2022

The Bob Dylan Center will officially open to the public on May 10, 2022. According to the Bob Dylan Center website, the facility will “house and exhibit more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures created and owned by Dylan over seven decades, including original manuscripts, unreleased recordings, unseen film performances, photos and more.”
CelebritiesForward

At 80, is Bob Dylan still the voice of his generation?

Because I have a somewhat morbid outlook on life combined with an almost fanatical devotion toward being prepared — a vestige of my year or so in the ranks of the Boy Scouts? — I have been toying with the idea of writing Bob Dylan’s obituary in advance of his actual death for at least the past decade and possibly as far back as the late 1990s, when Dylan had a genuine brush with death. In late May 1997, just a few days after he turned 56, fans around the world were panicked by reports that Dylan had been hospitalized with a potentially fatal heart infection, contracted when he drove his motorcycle through a windstorm near a chicken farm by the Mississippi River, inhaling fungus-based spores that caused pericarditis, an inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart. (31 years earlier, Dylan nearly succumbed when he broke his neck after a motorcycle accident. Apparently that wasn’t enough to scare him off bikes for life. This is, after all, the man who wrote a song called “Motorpsycho Nightmare” in 1964.) In the end, having recovered from the heart infection, Dylan famously told reporters, “I thought I was going to meet Elvis” (who had died 20 years earlier).