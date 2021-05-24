MTs Ask: What Role Might Essential Oils Play in Supplemental Sanitization?
Between the hazards of synthetic chemical use and the shortage of sanitation supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic, aromatherapy is a practical skill to consider developing. Aromatherapy uses a combination of art and science to blend therapeutic concoctions with natural essential oils. In these times of coronavirus (COVID-19), the expertise to make your own hand sanitizer, air deodorizers, cleaning supplies and antimicrobial massage agents through aromatherapy is a valuable skill. Aromatherapy practice allows a creative opportunity for any business with the added bonus of being able to make crucial products that are not always readily available for purchase during times of high demand.www.massagemag.com