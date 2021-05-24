Lawmaking Under Pressure Symposium: An Introduction

Trading for the week took a slow, hesitant start, calming after last week’s hefty inflation-driven gyrations. Equities weren’t able to build on Friday’s rebound. Investors still pondered the meaning of recent sharp rise in inflation (expectations). Should it be considered a sign of a protracted rebound or will side-effects gradually create more uncertainly both on the path of the recovery and on central bankers’ reaction function? US data (New York Fed survey and NAHB housing index) confirmed the recovery narrative but with little impact. Fed comments illustrated the established positions within the FOMC with vice-chair Clarida defending a high degree of Fed accommodation, including the current pace of bond buying. Fed Kaplan repeated its more hawkish assessment, including risks to financial stability. Tomorrow’s Minutes of the April Fed meeting might bring some insights on the balance within the FOMC. However, for now, Kaplan’s assessment only represents a minority view. At the end of the day, global markets showed a diffuse picture. (US) equities lost modest ground (Dow -0.16%, Nasdaq -0.38%). US yields recouped an early dip with yields rising 2/2.5 bp+ for maturities between 5y to 30y. The rise was again mainly driven by inflation expectations (10-y break even at 2.56%). The move coincided with a bottoming in commodities after last week’s correction. Brent oil is again nearing the $70p/b level. The rise in German yields was modest (up 1.4 bp). Still, the 10-y yield extended is a journey beyond the key -0.14/-0.15% range top. Intra-EMU spreads continued their gradual widening trend with the Italian 10-y yield rising north of 1.10%. Tentative USD ‘resilience’ early in the session didn’t last. EUR/USD closed at 1.2153. The USD DXY index is still attracted toward the 90.00 support (close 90.18). An early attempt of EUR/GBP to hold north of the 0.86 marks failed. The reopening narrative apparently still supports sterling. Soft comments from BoE’s Vlieghe were no obstacle for the UK currency (EUR/GBP close at 0.8595).