newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Aston Villa fans hail 'generational' Chukwuemeka after winning end-of-season award

By Dylan Walsh
tbrfootball.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Villa have long been a club with an outstanding youth record, and Carney Chukwuemeka is shaping up to be the next big thing out of the club’s academy. The England youth international claimed Villa’s Academy Player of the Season this weekend, with the 17-year-old midfielder also making his debut at Villa Park for Dean Smith’s side. The Birmingham-based club claimed a 2-1 win over UEFA Champions League finalists Chelsea.

tbrfootball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Aston Villa#Manchester United#Villa Park#Fa Youth Cup#Uefa Champions League#Uefa Champions League#Atheltic#Austrian#Spurs#Fa Youth Cup#Villa S Academy#Villa Supporters#England#Manchester City#Generational Talent#Likes#World Class#Smash#Personality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says his side lacked the "intensity and quality" they showed in the first half after they twice surrendered a lead to lose 3-2 at Crystal Palace. Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 16 May at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Some Aston Villa fans laud Martinez after record-equalling performance

Some Aston Villa fans were lauding Emiliano Martinez after the Argentine equalled a long-standing club record during the 0-0 draw with Everton. Having kept Carlo Ancelotti’s men out, the former Arsenal man equalled the number of clean sheets kept in a single Premier League season by a Villains’ ‘goalkeeper. Brad Friedel kept 15 during the 2009/2010 campaign when the Midlands outfit finished sixth in the top-flight.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Crystal Palace striker Benteke hails Mitchell, Butland for victory over Aston Villa

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke was delighted for Tyrick Mitchell after victory over Aston Villa. Mitchell scored his first senior goal in the 3-2 win. On Mitchell, who also assisted Benteke's effort, the Belgian said: "It was a great ball and I'm really delighted for him, for his first goal. He deserved it, he's been really good every time he played. I'm really pleased for him."
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Everton come up short with draw at Aston Villa

With the victory against West Ham United over the past weekend, Everton remained within shouting distance of the fifth place Hammers on the league table; Liverpool sat just a point behind them in sixth. Climbing to either of those positions, with just four matches left would’ve been anything but simple, and would’ve required the unwilling assistance from the other clubs that are vying for these European qualifying positions as well. A victory against Aston Villa less than two weeks after suffering the most serious blow to the Toffees’ European dreams to date was to be so important towards all of this.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Three reasons Tottenham Hotspur will dominate Aston Villa

Expect Tottenham, who host Aston Villa this evening in the penultimate match of the 2020-2021 campaign, to put on a show and comprehensively dominate the Midlands side. It’s a big claim and I’ve certainly been wrong before, probably more times than Harry Kane has scored this season. But it’s feeling I cannot suppress, and there are numerous reasons for optimism heading into tonight’s final home match of the season.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

‘Masterclass’: Aston Villa fans rave about John McGinn after Crystal Palace performance

Aston Villa fans were full of praise for midfielder John McGinn despite Dean Smith’s side throwing away a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 to Crystal Palace. McGinn opened the scoring for the Villains with a well-struck shot from outside the penalty area to put the visitors ahead going into the break, but goals from Wilfried Zaha and Tyrick Mitchell saw the Eagles secure the three points late at Selhurst Park and to continue Villa’s poor form in the league.
Soccermancity.com

Women's End of Season Awards: Trio hailed!

Once again, due to social distancing restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s awards ceremony, presented by Pioneer, was conducted digitally. The ceremony was hosted by on our We're Not Really Here live matchday show ahead of our men's game against Newcastle United, as three City stars were presented with awards for the SCM Player of the Season, the Nissan Goal of the Season and Rising Star.
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton offered to Liverpool

According to Sportsmail, Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton has been offered to Liverpool. However, he is now close to agreeing terms with one of his former clubs Manchester United. The 35-year-old is out of contract this summer and is looking to leave Villa Park after playing second fiddle to Emiliano...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Crystal Palace rally to beat Aston Villa

London (AFP) – CrystalPalace twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the Premier League on Sunday, with Tyrick Mitchell’s first goal for the club sealing victory six minutes from time. John McGinn’s third goal of the season put Villa ahead in the 17th minute at Selhurst Park...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Aston Villa prepare offer for Mehdi Zerkane after contact with agent of Bordeaux winger

According to L’Equipe, Aston Villa are ready to sign Mehdi Zerkane this summer after making contact with the Girondins de Bordeaux forward’s agent. Dean Smith’s Villans are understood to have had the Algerian dynamo under consideration for around the past three months and stepped up their pursuit by sending scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action against RC Lens last Sunday.