Aston Villa fans hail 'generational' Chukwuemeka after winning end-of-season award
Aston Villa have long been a club with an outstanding youth record, and Carney Chukwuemeka is shaping up to be the next big thing out of the club’s academy. The England youth international claimed Villa’s Academy Player of the Season this weekend, with the 17-year-old midfielder also making his debut at Villa Park for Dean Smith’s side. The Birmingham-based club claimed a 2-1 win over UEFA Champions League finalists Chelsea.tbrfootball.com