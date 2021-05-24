Aston Villa fans hail 'generational' Chukwuemeka after winning end-of-season award

With the victory against West Ham United over the past weekend, Everton remained within shouting distance of the fifth place Hammers on the league table; Liverpool sat just a point behind them in sixth. Climbing to either of those positions, with just four matches left would’ve been anything but simple, and would’ve required the unwilling assistance from the other clubs that are vying for these European qualifying positions as well. A victory against Aston Villa less than two weeks after suffering the most serious blow to the Toffees’ European dreams to date was to be so important towards all of this.