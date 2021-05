Sunday, May 2, 2021 • 7:08 P.M. LHP David Peterson (1-3, 5.59) vs. RHP Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.58 ERA) It happened! The Mets scored runs! The Mets won a ball game!. The Mets opened up the game in a big way yesterday, stringing together a series of hits and scoring four runs in the first inning. After that feast of runs, the Mets bats fell silent again as the Phillies clawed back and eventually tied the game. Heading towards the end of the game, the Mets had several very quick innings where it felt like their old problems with hitting were returning but Michael Conforto came through! He hit a solo shot in the top of the ninth (his third go ahead homer of his career according to SNY) and the Mets hung on to the lead and won 5-4.