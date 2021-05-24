newsbreak-logo
Iran official says decision expected on nuclear images deal

By NASSER KARIMI, JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
 4 days ago

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian authorities are deciding whether to extend a temporary agreement with international inspectors on access to surveillance camera images of Tehran’s nuclear sites. A decision is expected sometime on Monday. That's according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman who made the comment at a news conference. Officials delayed an earlier-planned news conference on Sunday by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna. That signaled that negotiations between the United Nations agency and Tehran have continued overnight. The speaker of Iran's parliament had said on Sunday that the agreement expired. However, later reports suggested Iran was still negotiating with the IAEA.

