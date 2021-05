China’s economy was among the fastest-growing in the world last year. This year, though, it is clearly on a different trajectory. The latest activity data for April reinforced the message that the country’s economy is clearly slowing, as it drifts back to its pre-pandemic trend and authorities remove policy support. Economists at Capital Economics think this slowdown – in the face of surging economic activity in much of the rest of the world – has three implications for China’s financial markets.