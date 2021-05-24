newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Iran agrees to extend deal on cameras at its nuclear sites

By PHILIPP JENNE and JON GAMBRELL
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOZRl_0a8zZ7IW00

VIENNA — (AP) — Iran and the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agreed on Monday to a one-month extension to a deal on surveillance cameras at Tehran's atomic sites, buying more time for ongoing negotiations seeking to save the country's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

The last-minute discussions, including the International Atomic Energy Agency pushing back a statement planned for Sunday, further underscored the narrowing window for the U.S. and others to reach terms with Iran as it presses a tough stance with the international community over its atomic program. The Islamic Republic is already enriching and stockpiling uranium at levels far beyond those allowed by its 2015 nuclear deal.

Speaking at a news conference Monday in Vienna, IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi told journalists that came after a discussion with Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's civilian nuclear program. He acknowledged that challenges remain, however, as the agency still can't access images taken by its cameras.

“I’d want to stress this is not ideal,” Grossi said. "This is like an emergency device that we came up with in order for us to continue having these monitoring activities.”

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's representative to the IAEA, acknowledged the deal at the same time on Twitter. He said Tehran's civilian nuclear agency, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, would keep the material already recorded by the IAEA cameras.

“We recommend the negotiating countries to seize the extra opportunity provided by Iran in good faith for the complete lifting of sanctions in a practical and verifiable manner,” Gharibabadi wrote.

Under a confidential agreement called an “Additional Protocol” with Iran, the IAEA collects and analyzes images from a series of surveillance cameras installed at Iranian nuclear sites. Those cameras helped it monitor Tehran’s program to see if it is complying with the nuclear deal.

Iran’s hard-line parliament in December approved a bill that would suspend part of U.N. inspections of its nuclear facilities if European signatories did not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions by February.

The IAEA then struck a three-month deal with Iran in February to have it hold the surveillance images, with Tehran threatening to delete them afterward if no deal had been reached.

Iran since has broken all the deal's limits after then-President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew America from the accord. Negotiations continue in Vienna to see if both the U.S. and Iran can re-enter the deal, which limited Tehran's enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's ambassador to the IAEA, called Monday's agreement “commendable.”

“It will help maintain businesslike atmosphere at the Vienna talks on #JCPOA and facilitate a successful outcome of the diplomatic efforts to restore the nuclear deal,” he wrote on Twitter, using an acronym for the deal.

But if a deal isn't reached in a month's time, that footage again would be in jeopardy.

Asked about that, Grossi simply said: “We are going to discuss that when we get to that point.”

He also acknowledged Iran’s upcoming June 18 presidential election could mean new faces at the negotiating table. So far, Grossi has been dealing with the administration of the relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani, which clinched the nuclear deal. Analysts believe hard-liners have an edge going into the vote.

“We deal with Iran and the Iranian people will give itself its new government in the next elections," Grossi said. "So I’m not worried and I’m confident that whoever comes next will, of course, continue cooperating with the IAEA. I think it's in everybody's interests.”

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writers Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
37K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Rouhani
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Material#Nuclear Negotiations#U S Sanctions#International Sanctions#Economic Sanctions#Ap#Iaea#Associated Press#Iranian Nuclear Sites#Surveillance Cameras#Tehran#U N Inspections#Ongoing Negotiations#Russia#Uranium#World Powers#Hard Liners#European Signatories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Twitter
Place
Dubai
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Renewed Iran nuclear deal ‘feasible’ as talks enter likely final round

A deal is within sight — depending on who you ask. - Advertisement - Negotiators returned to the Austrian capital on Tuesday for the fifth — and likely final — round of discussions over bringing the U.S. and Iran back into compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal, which curbed Tehran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for sanctions relief.
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Iran's Khamenei Turns Deaf Ear To Criticism Over Election

Iran's supreme leader Thursday urged voters to ignore boycott calls and turned a deaf ear to criticism over the rejection of all but mainly ultraconservative hopefuls for next month's presidential election. Iranians are set to elect a successor to President Hassan Rouhani on June 18 amid widespread discontent over a...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Khamenei backs hardliner versus hardliner presidential vote

DUBAI (Reuters) -Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday endorsed the rejection of heavyweight moderate and conservative candidates for Iran’s June presidential election, in which two leading hardliners fiercely loyal to him will stand against each other. The Guardian Council, a hardline vetting body that approves candidates, has qualified just...
Middle EastYNET News

IAEA head calls Iran's nuclear program 'very concerning'

The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog agency called Iran's uranium enrichment program "very concerning" in an interview with the Financial Times published on Wednesday. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Iran was enriching uranium at purity levels that "only countries making bombs are reaching", Rafael Grossi, director general...
Middle EastAntiwar.com

Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Resume in Vienna

The fifth round of talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal started in Vienna on Tuesday as Iranian officials and other participants are hinting that an agreement will be reached soon. Ali Rabiei, a spokesman for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, said only “minor” differences need to be worked out. “General...
Middle Eastvestnikkavkaza.net

Iran and IAEA extend monitoring deal by a month

Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog are extending a recently expired monitoring agreement by a month, the agency's chief said on Monday, avoiding a collapse that could have plunged wider talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal into crisis. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi told a news...
Middle EastTelegraph

Iran averts collapse of nuclear negotiations as it extends monitoring pact

Iran agreed on Monday to preserve surveillance footage from its nuclear sites for another month, extending a temporary arrangement with the United Nations’ atomic watchdog agency that is seen as essential to eventually salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal. The 11th hour agreement reached in Vienna bought time for diplomats to...
Middle East24newshd.tv

Iran inspection agreement extended by one month: UN nuclear watchdog

The UN nuclear watchdog and Iran have agreed to extend an understanding to monitor Tehran's activities by one month, the agency said Monday, while talks in Vienna try to save the 2015 nuclear deal. "The equipment and the verification and the monitoring activities that we agreed will continue as they...
Middle Eastforces.net

Iran: Inspectors May No Longer Access Images Of Nuclear Sites

International inspectors may no longer be allowed to access images of Iran's nuclear sites, the country's parliament speaker has announced. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf's comments were aired by state TV and came as tensions escalate over diplomatic efforts in Vienna to save Tehran's atomic accord with world powers. The Islamic Republic...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

'Unclear if Iran ready to return to nuclear deal'

Washington DC [US], May 24 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday (local time) said that it remains unclear whether Tehran is willing to take steps to return to compliance with the Iran nuclear deal. In an interview with CNN, Blinken said, "The outstanding question, the question that...
Middle Eastthenationalnews.com

Iran stops UN surveillance of nuclear sites in blow to Vienna talks

Iran’s parliament speaker said on Sunday that international inspectors may no longer access surveillance images of the country’s nuclear sites. The move comes amid escalating tensions during a diplomatic effort in Vienna to revive a nuclear deal with world powers. The comments by the Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, speaker of the...
PoliticsWashington Post

Without a Nuclear Deal, How Close Is Iran to a Bomb?

Three years after former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from a landmark nuclear agreement with Iran, Tehran’s government is closer to having the material needed for a nuclear weapon than if the deal had remained in place. Iranians have enriched more uranium to higher levels using more sophisticated technologies than they would otherwise have had access to under a strict monitoring regime. Those developments have led President Joe Biden’s administration to join diplomats from Europe, China and Russia in seeking to revive the 2015 agreement, which reined in Tehran’s atomic program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Oil settles lower on reports of potential Iran nuclear deal

Oil settled lower on Tuesday, tumbling from a two-month high after media reports said the United States and Iran have made progress on reviving a deal restricting the OPEC country's nuclear weapons development, which would boost crude supply. Prices plunged on the reports that Russian ambassador to the United Nations...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Rouhani congratulates Syria's Assad on election victory

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Friday congratulated Syria’s Bashar al-Assad on winning a fourth presidential term, according to an Iranian presidential website. “I sincerely congratulate you on the successful conduct of the elections and your re-election as President of the Syrian Arab Republic,” Rouhani said in a...
Presidential ElectionBBC

Iran's presidential election: Who the candidates are

Seven candidates have been allowed to stand in Iran's presidential election this month. Hundreds registered but were disqualified by the election watchdog, the Guardian Council. Of those who were approved, five are hardliners. The two other candidates are a "moderate" - a term applied to those who are less conservative...