Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Friday an initiative to boost the low numbers of vaccinations in recent days. Governor Brown announced a lottery that will put 1 million dollars into one Oregonian’s bank account. individuals who have received at least one dose of the vaccine by June 27th will be eligible for the Million dollar payout and in addition one member of each Oregon County will receive a $10,000 prize. there are also winners for those under the age of 18 who are not permitted to receive lottery monies because of age, there will be 5 100,000 winners for the Oregon College Savings Plan Scholarship. Selection of winners will be on June 28th. Brown hopes that the incentive will help drive vaccination rates and help the state get to its goal of 70% by the end of June. If that goal is reached, Brown will lift all risk levels that are currently in place.