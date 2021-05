The Liga MX Playoffs 2021 are about to conclude as the grand final is set. Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul have made their way to this stage in great fashion, and today at the Corona Stadium they'll begin the battle for the trophy. The Guerreros have been impressive in the knockout stage and have reached the title deciding series after beating Puebla in semis, while La Máquina, who eliminated Pachuca in the last-four round, will try to cap off their fantastic season with a long-awaited title.