newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Drone DJ Talks #Drones and Storm Chasing with @amacklin10 #droneday

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce you’ve sharpened your knowledge, and practiced, then you can throw the drone into the mix. There are now caveats to storm chasing with the goal of drone footage. Welcome to drone day on the Adafruit blog. Every Monday we deliver the latest news, products and more from the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), quadcopter and drone communities. Drones can be used for video & photography (dronies), civil applications, policing, farming, firefighting, military and non-military security work, such as surveillance of pipelines. Previous posts can be found via the #drone tag and our drone / UAV categories.

blog.adafruit.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Photography#Storm Chasing#Military Security#Blog#Drones#Aerial Surveillance#Surveillance Video#Adafruit#Drone Dj#Drone Day#Drone Footage#Uav Categories#Dronies#Firefighting#Pipelines#Farming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Cars
Related
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Crushproof Drone Carrying Cases

The Drone Hangar Pelican Case is a portable storage solution for use with drones to help operators keep their gear in the best condition and prevent avoidable damage during transportation. The case was created in collaboration with Pelican to create a customized solution for operators that would enable them to...
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

DJI Launches Code-Teaching RoboMaster Drone for Kids

Drone manufacturer DJI is launching its latest educational product, the advanced RoboMaster TT Tello Talent. Crafted for a classroom environment, the tiny red drone helps lower the barrier to coding and AI thanks to its intuitive software and hands-on form factor. Tello Talent is an upgraded version of DJI’s last...
ElectronicsUbergizmo

This Underwater Drone Uses Light, Not Cables, To Communicate

Radio waves don’t travel well through water, which means that in order to send a robot down underwater and to communicate with it, in the past this would have involved using a tether in the form of a cable. However, the downsides are obvious, like not being able to go deep enough because the cable would have a fixed length.
Electronicsnewportbeachindy.com

Drones Now Capture a Once Unavailable World

Whether people know it or not, many of the must-have technological advantages that we enjoy every day stemmed from the researches of the global military establishment. To name a few: microwave ovens, field glasses, duct tape, the internet, GPS and drones. If you watch cable or network TV news, many...
Electronicsuavexpertnews.com

The future of crimefighting tech is here: drones and RoboDog

The future of nonlethal crimefighting is here — and progressives and civil libertarians are losing their minds. Back on May 6, FBI agents, armed with a search warrant, flew a surveillance drone inside a gun suspect’s apartment in upstate Poughkeepsie. According to court documents, feds used the nonlethal drone to direct those in the home to exit immediately. The drone’s video feed allegedly caught one of three persons inside the apartment tossing a 9mm handgun out of a window. No one in the apartment or any law enforcement officer was injured during the execution of the warrant.
ElectronicsNo Film School

DJI FPV Drone Review: Fun, but Not for Filmmakers

Here's what filmmakers should note about DJI's FPV drone. When DJI first released their FPV drone, we were cautiously curious: while not directly targeted at the filmmaking community, some of the speed and agility it offered seemed like it might be useful. Filmmakers are notorious for finding ways to bend things to our needs.
Electronicsspectrumnews1.com

Technology company working on drones to aid first responders

HILLIARD, Ohio — For decades, John Bair has searched for ways to use technology for both practical and lifesaving measures. He and teams at Hilliard-based Converge Technologies have developed an unmanned drone for use in public safety. What You Need To Know. Hilliard-based Converge Technologies is working on drones for...
TechnologyIndustrial Distribution

The Most Realistic Commuter Drone Taxi Yet

Look, this technology has been covered before. We’ve talked about air taxis, unmanned aerial vehicles, electric jets and similar types of flying craft in previous videos. But the latest prototype from German aerospace designer Volocopter could present the most practical application … for those who can afford it. The VoloConnect...
Electronicsworld-nuclear-news.org

Belgium develops drones for radiation monitoring

Technology that enables drones to be used to carry out radiological measurements has been developed by Belgium's Nuclear Research Centre (SCK-CEN) and the Belgian aeronautical firm Sabca. The measuring equipment was officially attached to a drone yesterday, in the presence of the country's Minister of the Interior, Annelies Verlinden. Annelies...
ElectronicsGovernment Technology

What Is Possible With Drones?

I recently participated in a webinar on Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). One of the speakers was Olivier Defawe with Village Reach. Village Reach delivers lifesaving medical supplies, including vaccines, to remote sections of developing nations using drones. The principles they used to test these delivery systems are directly applicable to...
Technologygeneralaviationnews.com

Official Drone ASRS Report form introduced

NASA’s Aviation Safety Reporting System has officially introduced its ASRS UAS reporting form. “We welcome everyone involved in unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operations into the ranks of a committed, transparent, and professional aviation safety reporting community,” NASA officials said. “Whether you are a recreational drone flyer, a certificated remote pilot, or crew member involved in commercial UAS operations, or operating UAS for the military, public safety, or educational purposes, we invite you to contribute to ASRS.”
Electronicsconstructionequipment.com

Skyward Integrates With Pix4D on Drone Maps & Models

Verizon unit Skyward has announced its integration with Pix4D, giving customers the ability to turn drone data into 2D maps and 3D models. Enterprises and drone pilots can now plan flights, receive approval to fly in controlled airspace with LAANC, fly with Skyward’s InFlight ground control station, and process data using Pix4D—all from within the Skyward platform.
Electronicsnhmagazine.com

Drone Ownership 101

Have you ever wanted to fly like a bird but have a fear of heights? Well, no worries — not everyone is genetically engineered to be a fighter pilot or Amelia Earhart. But, with a little imagination, a few technical skills and a small drone, you can experience the joy of flight without leaving the ground: Take in the vista, watch the river run, get a new perspective on your neighborhood, and cruise smoothly with the wind beneath your rotors and your feet planted firmly on the Earth.
Wildlifeinsideedition.com

2 Endangered Whales Spotted Hugging in Drone Footage

Researchers caught a pair of critical endangered whales hugging each other in drone footage during a trip to Cape Cod, according to a recent report by National Geographic. With around 360 North Atlantic right whales living in the oceans today, researchers found the rare sight remarkable. "While flying drones to...
Aerospace & Defensedronedj.com

A rocket launcher that doubles up as a cargo delivery drone?

Aevum Ravn X, the world’s largest drone by mass, was built to deliver satellites to space. But now, air cargo services and personal drone deliveries are being added to the list. Is this what hitting peak innovation looks like? Where does unmanned logistics infrastructure even go from here?. From space...
Electronicstechnobezz.com

Top Best Drone Models Of 2021

Drones, or better said the flying robots are not the costliest technology anymore, and you too can have one just by paying a reasonable amount. There are various types available, and you can go for the one that suits your needs perfectly. The top best drone models are listed here to help out in selecting the right one.
Technologydronedj.com

Will drones be the MVPs of US infrastructure renewal?

Much debate – and excitement – has arisen from President Joe Biden’s proposed $2 billion project to repair the nation’s crumbling infrastructure. Yet almost nothing has been said about how drones may contribute to that revamp. Some observers believe their role could prove invaluable. Drones could inspect countless miles of...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Spot Surge Defender for Lightning & EMP Protection

Meet the Bad Wolf Spot Surge Defender: a plug-in outlet protection device against EMPs and lightning strikes. It is rated to handle over 120kA surge current. It has a compact, portable design and protects against surges from line to neutral, line to ground and neutral to ground. Currently Trending Geeky...