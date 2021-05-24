Drone DJ Talks #Drones and Storm Chasing with @amacklin10 #droneday

Have you ever wanted to fly like a bird but have a fear of heights? Well, no worries — not everyone is genetically engineered to be a fighter pilot or Amelia Earhart. But, with a little imagination, a few technical skills and a small drone, you can experience the joy of flight without leaving the ground: Take in the vista, watch the river run, get a new perspective on your neighborhood, and cruise smoothly with the wind beneath your rotors and your feet planted firmly on the Earth.