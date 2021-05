CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A murder suspect who has been at the center of a week-long manhunt in Chester County, South Carolina is in custody. Tyler Terry, 26, has been on the run since last Monday, May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, May 24, on day 7 of an intense manhunt. Deputies say Terry was homeless and had been living in the woods, explaining how he was able to avoid capture for so long.