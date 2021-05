PHILADELPHIA — Three batters into Sunday’s start, it looked as if it might be a very short night’s work for Mets starter David Peterson. After the second-year lefty was tagged for a leadoff home run, he permitted the next two batters to reach base safely. Peterson rebounded from that rocky start to record the next 15 outs without allowing another run to score. His five innings of one-run ball ultimately did not go to waste, as the Mets’ rallied from a late bullpen-induced deficit and then barely held on in the final inning for a wild 8-7 win over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.