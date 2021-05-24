Fury over Belarus airliner action set to dominate EU summit

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – Fury over the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Belarus has upended the agenda of a European Union summit dinner on Monday, where leaders were due to discuss relations with Russia and Britain but will now also consider punitive steps against Minsk. Belarusian authorities scrambled a...

Europevestnikkavkaza.net

Chizhov: Russia ready to revive dialogue with EU

Russia is ready to revive dialogue with the European Union but it remains unclear when the European Union itself will be ready for that, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said. "Once again, I say that we are ready for dialogue with the European Union; Russia is known...
PoliticsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Belarus' leader seeks Russia's support amid showdown with EU

MOSCOW — (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader discussed closer economic ties with Russia on Friday, as he sought support from his main backer amid a bruising showdown with the European Union over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has found...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Greek PM calls for improved ties with Turkey

ATHENS, Greece — Greece's prime minister said Friday his country is seeking improved ties with neighbor and longtime foe Turkey, but that the onus is on Turkey to refrain from what he called "provocations, illegal actions and aggressive rhetoric." Kyriakos Mitsotakis' comments came ahead of a visit to Athens next...
Politicsretailcrowd.co.uk

The European Union will grant Belarus 3 billion euros if Lukashenko leaves power

The European Union Commission said on Friday that the European Commission has presented an economic package of 3 billion euros to support Belarus’s democratic transition. The Brussels Commission stressed that the € 3 billion plan reflects the commitment of the European Union to support the desire of the Belarusian people for a peaceful and democratic transition in the presidential elections in August.
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

U.S. Urges 'Extreme Caution' to Airlines Flying Passengers Over Belarus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government advised airlines on Friday to use "extreme caution" when flying passengers over Belarus after authorities from that country forced diversion of a Ryanair flight and arrested a dissident journalist on Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration's "Notice to Airmen" does not apply to cargo carriers such...
U.S. Politicsraventribune.com

Compulsory plane landing: US sanctions against Belarus

Status: 05/29/2021 4:00 p.m. The United States is planning sanctions against Belarus in response to a forced landing of a passenger plane. This includes actions against nine state-owned companies and Lukashenko’s “key figures in the regime.”. The U.S. government will re-impose sanctions on nine state-owned Belarusian companies next week after...
Europenysepost.com

G7, European Union condemn Belarus over journalist detention

The call for action against Lukashenko follows the detention of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich on Sunday after his plane was ordered to land in the Belarusian capital of Minsk while it was crossing through the country's airspace. All involved countries should take part in the investigation, namely Ireland, where Ryanair...
EuropeWSLS

Belarusians increasingly cornered after EU cuts air links

KYIV – As fear of repression rises among Belarusians following the arrest of a dissident journalist whose plane was forcibly diverted to Minsk, those who want to leave the country are feeling increasingly cornered. Its land borders already were under tight restrictions, and now the European Union has banned flights...
raventribune.com

After the forced landing in Minsk: Mass threatens Lukashenko with sanctions

Status: 27.05.2021 12:11 pm. EU foreign ministers are pushing for a forced landing of a passenger plane in Minsk today. Foreign Minister Mass clarified: The time for small sanctions is over. Belarusian airline Belavia has announced it will suspend flights to Germany. The forcible landing of a passenger plane in...
PoliticsLewiston Morning Tribune

EU takes Russia to task over Belarus as sanctions talk heats up

European Union foreign ministers pointed a finger at Russia’s ties to Belarus as they moved toward implementing harsher sanctions against Minsk after it forced down a commercial airliner and arrested a journalist. Diplomacy chiefs discussed in Lisbon how to implement measures against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko after the...
EuropeWRAL

Russian authorities deny entry to European airlines as EU mulls sanctions on Belarus

CNN — At least two European airlines have been refused permission to fly to Moscow by Russian authorities after the carriers requested to fly an alternative route bypassing Belarusian airspace. Russia's move, underlining Moscow's support for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's regime, comes as the European Union mulls fresh sanctions against...
EconomyPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

EU weighs Belarus sanctions at sectors close to leader

LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — European Union nations sketched out plans Thursday for new sanctions against Belarus, targeting economic sectors close to its authoritarian leader, as they sought to strike back at him for the diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. Meeting in Lisbon, EU foreign...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

ForMin Aurescu to attend informal meeting of EU foreign ministers

May 27—Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu is attending today an informal meeting of the European Union heads of diplomacy (Gymnich format) in Lisbon, Portugal, under the Portuguese presidency of the EU Council. According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the agenda includes the protracted conflicts in the Eastern Neighbourhood, an...
Lifestylemorningology.com

Belarus airline scraps flights amid EU freeze-out

MOSCOW/PARIS (Reuters) -Belarusian national carrier Belavia cancelled flights to eight countries on Thursday, as more EU states applied airspace restrictions in response to the forced landing of a passenger jet in Minsk. The tightening restrictions on Belarus came as its main ally Russia denied access to a second European carrier...
Europewealthbriefing.com

Compliance Corner: Malta, European Union

The latest compliance news: regulatory developments, punishments, guidance, permissions and new product and service offerings. The European Union has decided to rate Malta, one of its member states, as “largely compliant” over its anti-money laundering regime, having been scolded for AML regime failing in recent years. MONEYVAL, the AML body...
IndustryPosted by
AFP

EU could hit key Belarus exports over plane 'hijacking': Borrell

The EU is intent on making Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pay a high price for the forced landing of a European airliner to arrest regime opponents, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told AFP. "The heads of state and government asked us on Monday (at a summit) to propose sectoral economic sanctions, something that we are not used to doing in the EU, and there are some that immediately come to mind," Borrell said in an interview Wednesday in Lisbon on the eve of an informal meeting of foreign ministers. "Belarus is a big exporter of potash: $2.5 billion. Everything goes through the Baltic countries. It's easy to control it, if you really want to," he said. "One can also imagine that the gas which arrives in Europe via Belarus could come to Europe via another pipeline, and Belarus would lose the transit fees, which is not negligible," he added.