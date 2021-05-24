newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Test your water for peace of mind

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day in the news we hear a lot about testing. COVID-19 tests give us assurance that we are not sick and passing on the virus. School testing is looking at student progress in the wake of virtual learning. But what about the water we use in the home? If you pay a water bill, the water company must test the water and send you a report once a year in the water bill. They must also notify you if the water exceeds safe limits. However, if your home is served by a private well, no tests are required. It is up to the property owner to test the water to ensure that it is safe to use for their family and visitors.

