Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will not be on This Morning next week to present during half-term week. The TV couple, who previously filled in for regular presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby every Friday and during school holidays, were last on the show for the Easter holidays, however they will not join the ITV morning programme for the half-term break. Instead, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will appear as hosts.