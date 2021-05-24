newsbreak-logo
How Did The Aurix Ecosystem Originate?

By Shawn Du'Mmett
cryptopolitan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAurix CEO Majed Mohsen formed Aurix Chain in 2016, intending to eliminate existing problems with the blockchain system that is being followed. As a result of huge traffic and massive amounts of vulnerabilities, the sluggish network was not acceptable. People were skeptical of crypto due to various exchanges taking off with their money or getting hacked.

