[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3]. When you think of the Jurassic Park franchise, do you think of wide-eyed wonder? Thrilling adventure? As a kid watching the 1993 original movie for the first time, I considered it an exercise in horror. Before we ever get to the park and the "no expenses spared," we get an absolutely terrifying opening scene that sells you on the unspeakable horrors that await on the other side of the iconic park gates. Every movie since the first one has tried to recapture that sense of danger and horror by making the dinosaurs bigger and more aggressive, but it wasn't until the DreamWorks and Netflix animated series Jurassic World:Camp Cretaceous that the franchise made actually dinosaurs scary again.