Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date and Movie Drops Major Tease for Season 2’s Villains
Demon Slayer Season 2 Updates: Mugen Train's Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- the Movie: Mugen Train drops some major hints about the villains that will appear in Season 2 of the anime! Following the conclusion of the anime's massively profitable first season, the franchise revealed that it will continue the narrative with a brand new feature film adapting the next arc of Koyoharu Gouges' original manga sequence.