newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Rick & Morty Season 5 Trailer Hypes Voltron Parody & Other Wild Adventures

By Mathew Rockford
dailyresearchplot.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick & Morty Season 5 Updates: The final trailer for Rick and Morty, due out next month, features the wacky sci-fi stories that lie ahead for the mismatched pair. The final trailer for Rick and Morty features the wacky sci-fi stories that await the titular duo. Since its first premiere in 2013, Rick and Morty has been praised for their quick wit and tackling various sci-fi tropes.

dailyresearchplot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Adventures#Space And Time#Episodes#Series Premiere#Season Premiere#Show Time#Sci Fi#Adult Swim#The Smith House#The Beastie Boys#American#Newsstand#Google News#Button#Hypes Voltron#Trailer#Major Productions#Mind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Shares First Look at Season 5's Captain Planet Parody

Rick and Morty shared the first look at a parody of Captain Planet and the Planeteers with the newest trailer for Season 5! Although fans have been accustomed to long waits in between new seasons of the series, the Adult Swim animated series will be making a much quicker return for the fifth season of the series than fans had ever really expected. Following the end of the fourth season's final five episode run last year, it was quickly confirmed that the series would be returning for its fifth season later this Summer.
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

Adult Swim orders a digital short spinoff of Rick and Morty and its other classic series

Rick and Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken and Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell are each getting "mini-=spinoffs" based on characters from or inspired by the four shows. Each spinoff will consist of eight to 10 episodes and will be available across global digital platforms. Rick and Morty's The Vindicators will follow the fan-favorite characters Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob as they fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up without Rick and Morty. Alabama Jackson stars Donald Faison as a smooth-talking time traveler that the actor invented at a Robot Chicken San Diego Comic-Con panel. Aquadonk Side Pieces is the long-awaited continuation of the beloved Adult Swim animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Emmy-nominated cult show Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell is returning for a fifth season as Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: The Animated Series, a series of animated shorts. ALSO: Dan Harmon says he's met with Kanye West about creating his own episode that will be "interwoven with the Rick and Morty franchise."
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Rick and Morty

Adult Swim is harnessing the streaming prowess of its original fare with four shortform spinoffs from beloved titles Rick and Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken and Pretty Face Is Going to H…. ‘Never Have I Ever’ Rules Top TV Songs Chart With Cannons’ “Fire for You”. The new...
TV Seriesinvesting.com

Fox teams up with Rick and Morty co-creator on animated NFT series

Fox Broadcasting Company has teamed up with Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon to develop what they describe as the “first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain.”. The animated comedy series, dubbed “Krapopolis,” will be launched alongside a dedicated marketplace that will host the sale of tokenized digital goods...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Has New Show Coming to Fox

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon has a new animated series coming to Fox, with a distinct creative twist. The show is called Krapopolis and is a comedy set in a mythical version of ancient Greece with gods and humans living together. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will also be the first major network production made as an "NFT" using blockchain technology.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

New Trailer for the Fantastic-Looking Adventure Series SWEET TOOTH

Netflix has released another trailer for the fantastic-looking series adaptation of DC Vertigo’s comic series Sweet Tooth. The comic was created by Jeff Lemire, and the story follows a hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) and a wandering loner named Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they embark on a wild and dangerous adventure searching for the meaning of home.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Rick and Morty’ Is Getting a Digital Spinoff Series About The Vindicators

If “Vindicators 3: The Return fo Worldender” is your favorite Rick and Morty episode then we have excellent news for you. Today, Adult Swim announced that it will be launching four new digital short spinoffs inspired by Rick and Morty, Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell, Robot Chicken, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. And Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot, and Noob Noob are all coming back.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Adult Swim Announces Spin-offs of Rick and Morty, ATHF & More

Adult Swim has several spin-offs of popular shows set to release in the near future that will be released across global digital platforms. Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, and Pretty Face Is Going to Hell are all receiving spin-offs that will consist of 8-10 episodes. “We...
TV SeriesPolygon

Rick and Morty spinoff show to focus on the most bizarre superhero team

Adult Swim is making an aggressive push to deliver fans more deranged animation. Just a week after giving the green light to one-off movie sequels for The Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Metalocalypse, the company announced on Wednesday plans for several spinoff series to its popular programming. That includes the first-ever expansion of Rick and Morty.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Adult Swim Sets Digital Short Spinoffs With Characters From ‘Rick and Morty,’ ‘Robot Chicken’ and More

The universes of four hit Adult Swim shows are about to get a bit bigger. The adult animation network announced on Wednesday the production of digital short spinoff series based on characters from “Rick and Morty,” “Robot Chicken,” “Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell” and “Aqua Teen Hunger Force.” Each mini-series will consist of eight to 10 episodes and will be available globally on Adult Swim’s digital platforms.
TV SeriesGizmodo

A Rick and Morty Spin-Off Leads a Bevy of Adult Swim Mini-Webseries

Supernova. Max Rails. Crocoubot. Million Ants. These are names everyone knows... assuming they’ve watched the Rick and Morty episode “Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender” and have a decent memory. Now the Rickiverse’s premiere superhero team is returning for their own web series, which is pretty impressive given that most of them are dead.
TV SeriesGamespot

Rick And Morty Spin-Off Is One Of Four New Shows Coming To Adult Swim

Adult Swim has announced four spin-offs of some of its most popular shows, including Rick and Morty. The "shortform" spin-offs are coming for the Rick and Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken, and Pretty Face Is Going to Hell franchises. As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, the four shows...
TV Serieshypebeast.com

New 'Rick and Morty' Season 5 Trailer Sees the Smith Family in Action

Adult Swim has shared a brand new trailer for the upcoming season of Rick and Morty. Aptly soundtracked to Beastie Boys‘ “Sabotage,” the high-adrenaline trailer highlights the action-packed family fun fans can expect from Rick, Morty, Jerry, Beth and Summer in season five. The Smith family can be seen teaming up on many occasions to defeat whatever intergalactic monster comes their way, even going as far as banding together in a Power Rangers-type manner.
Decider

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5’s Episode Titles Have Been Released

We may have a little less than a month before we start seeing new episodes of Rick and Morty, but we now have a better look at what’s to come. Today, the official Rick and Morty Twitter account released all 10 episodes titles for Season 5. And the forced puns are strong with this one.