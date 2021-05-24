Ozark Season 4: Release Date and Finale Season updates

Ragnarok TV series which inspired by Norse mythology, the first part that released on 31 January 2020. We all have watched recently season 2 on 27 May 2021 on Netflix which is a hugely popular series. Both series had 6 parts. There is no confirmed news for Ragnarok will return for a third season or not. But we are assuming that it would be returned with a great spark around 2022. It would be interesting to watch the next part of Ragnarok. Netflix takes at least one or two months to announce the next episode release date. So I think Ragnarok season 3 is announced soon.