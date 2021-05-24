Love, Death and Robots Season 2 Which Episodes Have All Three Themes?

“This is your life now, to hide and wander. Never a moment’s rest in this barren wasteland that is now your existence.”. There’s a level of freedom to storytelling that anthology series allow that’s often impossible elsewhere. The format has exploded over the past decade, especially when it comes to genre storytelling. Love, Death & Robots doesn’t just benefit from the versatility of its anthology format, but also the limitless nature of animation, as well as the boundary-breaking nature of science fiction and horror. The first season of Love, Death & Robots hit the ground running and contained an incredibly eclectic collection of stories that effectively showcased the opportunities that a show like this allows. It’s absolutely valuable to have more Love, Death & Robots in production, but this second batch of episodes, while gorgeous and entertaining, feels more simplistic than its debut season.