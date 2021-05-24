newsbreak-logo
TV Series

Amphibia Season 3: What We Know So Far

By Mathew Rockford
dailyresearchplot.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmphibia Season 3 Updates: Disney channel has had an amalgamation of animated series that includes all kinds and genres possible. It has hardly ever disputed anyone with its quirky shows has a global fan base for most of the shows that premiere there. The show we will be talking about...

dailyresearchplot.com
TV SeriesInternational Business Times

'Emily In Paris' Season 2: Everything We Know So Far About The Show

Lily Collins announced the news with an adorable video. Lily's character Emily will have new love interests in the upcoming season. Love it or hate it, but you cannot ignore it. That sums up how "Emily In Paris" was received by the audience. While there are fans who absolutely adored the show and devoured it without a break, some disagree with the way the Netflix original portrays Parisians. However, if you are a fan of the show, we have some good news.
MoviesTVOvermind

A Sequel To “The Guest” Is Coming: What We Know so Far

What’s known so far about The Guest 2 is that the writer has the rather lofty ambition of not doing the same thing and expecting it to pay off, which isn’t too far out of bounds really when talking about a sequel, but isn’t always the most successful way to go. It’s easy to understand that no one wants to do the same thing over and over even if such a thing happens time and time again. But the goal this time is to show a bit of character development with David, as the first movie established that he’s a programmed killer that’s bound to go megaton the moment his cover is compromised. It sounds as though the sequel is meant to give the character a little more humanity though, perhaps to show that he’s not a straight-up killer and can actually change if he makes an attempt to do so. It’s easy to see where the story is meant to go and what the writer is attempting to do, but it feels almost like walking a tripwire suspended above a garbage-laden pool while the walls are closing in on each side. In other words, it doesn’t sound like a project that will be that easy to accomplish, but it is possible if one is keeping their attention forward and not worrying too much about what can or will happen if they falter. Getting distracted is costly after all, just ask the many people that have created sequels that have gone nowhere. In any case, here’s what the writer had to say about it via MovieWeb:
MoviesHollywood Life

‘Avatar 2’: What We Know So Far About The Epic Sequel

The highly-anticipated ‘Avatar 2’ is headed to theaters in the near future. From the cast to the release date, here’s everything you need to know about the epic ‘Avatar’ sequel. Avatar became a global phenomenon when it was released in theaters on December 18, 2009. The film, directed by James...
MoviesTVOvermind

Here’s What We Know about Demolition Man 2 So Far

About the only thing we know about Demolition Man 2 is that it’s still being planned even as Sylvester Stallone is keeping busy to the point that 2021 and 2022 aren’t even being considered as possible release dates. 2023, which will be the movie’s 30th anniversary, might be what’s planned, but again, no one knows. All that’s there to be viewed at the moment are fan theories and speculations that may or may not happen since at this point nothing has been put into motion. But while many fans are hoping that the movie will go ahead and bring in new and old faces alike, there are a few of us that are kind of wishing that Stallone would just leave this movie as it is and not bother with it. There are plenty of stories that might have a lot more to go on and a world that can be built up in many different ways, and Demolition Man is no different. The desire to not see it go forward is due to the fact that Stallone’s sequels aren’t bound to be guaranteed hits since throughout his career his sequels have only gotten worse and worse most times, with a few exceptions. Plus, with the main antagonists gone there’s a huge need for a new villain that has some reason to hate John Spartan, or there might need to a clone of Simon Phoenix, who was played by Wesley Snipes and was frozen and pulverized in the final fight of the movie. Cloning this character doesn’t even sound like a good idea however since not only does it bring in the idea of technology that wasn’t on display in the first movie, but the idea of it is kind of a bad idea since the whole Phoenix angle has been done and even if it would be a clever play on words to bring him back, it’s still kind of lame.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Just Announced A Brand New Cooking Show. Here's What We Know So Far

If you count yourself as a Gordon Ramsay fan, the celebrity chef has some good news for you. According to Ramsay's Twitter account, Fox has ordered a season of a new show, "Next Level Chef," for a run between 2021 and 2022. The show features Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo, and Nyesha Arrington mentoring line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, and food truck owners, who will all be competing against each other. According to Fox, the show takes place on a multi-tiered cooking area where each floor features different sets of ingredients and cooking tools.
TV Seriesdailyresearchplot.com

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl Reboot Sets to release and New Character Details

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl Reboot: HBO Max had revealed the new details regarding the awaited Gossip Girl reboot, affirming that Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s teen drama series is set to be scheduled by making its debut this summer in July and set to be in a post-pandemic time. By a cover story by Cosmopolitan, there is a detailed description and information about the reboot’s main character, introducing Gossip Girl’s newest Upper East Side targets as Zoya, Audrey, Aki, Julien, Max, Obi, Luna, Monet, and Kate.
TV & Videosdailyresearchplot.com

Ragnarok Season 2: Release date, how to watch and more Info

Ragnarok Season 2 will attributes 8 episodes as in opposition to six. The Norwegian original series was given a green light for a season resumption within a month as it streamed in 2020, which made it understandable that the tantrum among the admirers for ‘Ragnarok’ was feverish. Evidently, it was Netflix’s sixth most-viewed sequences in the US in 2020.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Fortnite Season 7 Rumours | Aliens and everything else we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is expected to come out around June 8th, though the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet. So far there’s been little official word on what to expect from the next season, but thanks to observant players and data miners, we’ve had a few hints about what we’re likely to see.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Just before June kicks off next week, Disney Plus has served up its final haul of the month this Friday, May 28th. And it’s a stacked one, too, delivering some great National Geographic content, a ton of new original TV episodes and the Mouse House’s latest major movie release. In...
TV SeriesPosted by
Y105

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Jenna Coleman, Patton Oswalt & More Join ‘Sandman’ Cast As A John Constantine Link Is Revealed

The highly-anticipated Netflix TV series, “Sandman,” is currently in production. And thus, we are finally learning more about the cast that will help bring Neil Gaiman’s critically-acclaimed comic book series to life on the streaming platform. Sure, we already had one batch of actors announced months ago, but this is a huge ensemble, and there were still massive roles that needed to be cast.