Michelle Obama has spoken candidly about the low-grade depression she has been experiencing over the last year.The former first lady opened up about her methods of coping with her mental health during an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, where she revealed that “this is a part of life”.“Nobody rides life on a high,” she told Colbert. “And I think it’s important for young people to know that. You know, it’s like, no, you’re not going to feel great all the time and there are moments in all our lives, particularly in the middle of a...