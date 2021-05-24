newsbreak-logo
Richardson, TX

Office development The Exchange planned for CityLine in Richardson

By William C. Wadsack
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Transwestern Development Co. is planning to build The Exchange, a 300,000-square-foot office building in the CityLine development in Richardson. The six-story Class A office property is slated to be a joint venture between TDC and BC Station Partners. Construction will commence once a tenant is secured for the building. The Exchange will be located near the southeast corner of the intersection of North Central Expressway and President George Bush Highway. 713-270-7700. https://transwesterndevelopment.com.

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City services to be altered for Plano residents on Memorial Day

The city of Plano will operate on altered facility hours for the Memorial Day holiday, according to the city's website. There will be no trash and recycling collections May 31. Residents scheduled for trash and recycling pickup on Mondays will have pickup June 1, while those who normally have Tuesday pickup will move to June 2. Residents that normally have Wednesday pickup will move to June 3, and those who normally have pickup on Thursdays will move to June 4.
Richardson, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Greenwood Hills Community Club to mark 60th anniversary in Richardson this summer

Greenwood Hills Community Club is celebrating its 60th anniversary this summer. The club, which is located at 1501 N. Waterview Drive, Richardson, opened in 1961 for the then-newly built Greenwood Hills and Arapaho Heights developments. Opening day for GHCC’s 160,000-gallon pool this year is May 29. The club also has a sand volleyball court and holds year-round family events and adult mixers. www.ourpool.org.
Roanoke, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Roanoke reports $2.1 million in sales tax revenue for May 2021, part of upward trend

Despite a slight decline in sales tax revenue in 2020, the city of Roanoke is on track to meet or exceed expectations for the 2020-21 fiscal year. For May 2021, Roanoke reported $2.1 million in sales tax revenue compared to $1.4 million in 2020. This latest number also surpasses revenue from 2018 and 2019—$1.3 million was collected in 2018 and $1.8 million in 2019.
Grapevine, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ATN Corp: Night Vision and Thermal Imaging Optics to set up first retail location in Grapevine Mills

ATN Corp will be opening its first brick-and-mortar retail shop at Grapevine Mills in mid-July. The pilot store—ATN Corp: Night Vision and Thermal Imaging Optics—will be located at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Ste. 133, Grapevine. It will specialize in optic technologies, which the company is known for manufacturing. 800-910-2862. www.atncorp.com.
Southlake, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Southlake City Council greenlights site plan for Garden District Residences

Southlake City Council approved a proposed site plan for 58 residences and open green space inside the Garden District during a May 18 meeting. In a 6-1 vote, the council greenlighted plans for two four-story buildings along Central Avenue in Southlake Town Square. Council Member Ronnell Smith was the opposing vote. The project sparked conversations about bringing high-density housing options to the city’s downtown area.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

TexasMed Healthcare Solutions to offer shared medical offices in McKinney

TexasMed Healthcare Solutions, an alternative to traditional leasing, is set to open July 1 at 1400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 302, McKinney. The business provides fully furnished medical suites with no leases or contracts and no up-front costs. At TexasMed, members can use exam rooms on a part-time or full-time basis in a shared office space and receive services such as a reception area with refreshments, medical supplies and office support. 469-240-9911. www.txmdhealth.com.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Alliance Park addresses community need for green spaces

A new $7.3 million park coming to the Alliance area in late summer will fulfill a community need for more recreational space. Alliance Park is the city of Fort Worth’s latest project in District 7, which covers a portion of Northeast Fort Worth. It will sport multiple fields, courts, a playground, a picnic pavilion and a concrete trail. Phases I and II are currently underway. Located on the Southwest corner of Cleveland Gibbs and Litsey Road, Alliance Park comes at the same time the city is spending over $4 million to renovate North Park, at the corner of North Beach Street and Shiver Road.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

PNC Bank opens McKinney branch

Now is the chance to help your local community succeed. Become a Patron by contributing to Community Impact Newspaper and gain daily insight into what's happening in your own backyard. Thank you for reading and supporting community journalism. PNC Bank opened May 20 at 3630 W. University Drive, McKinney. PNC’s...