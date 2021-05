Spain’s tourism minister has predicted that the country will be put on the UK government’s travel “green list” in the next review.Speaking to Sky News, Fernando Valdes said he suspected that “Spain is going to change on its notification”.“What I can say is that right now Spain is doing a great effort not only in terms of vaccination, we have at least one third of our whole population with at least one dose,” he said.“We do have some holiday destinations which are very loved by British tourists such as the Balearic Islands, Costa Blanca or Malaga, with our notification rates...