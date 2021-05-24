newsbreak-logo
Lancaster County, SC

Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 03:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster Air Quality Alert in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM TODAY The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued an Air Quality Action Day...in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM TODAY. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for ozone has been issued for the Catawba Region. An ozone action day means that atmospheric conditions will likely produce unhealthy concentrations of ground level ozone air pollution. A Code Orange forecast indicates that ground level ozone concentrations are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes people with lung disease, older adults and children. Sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, and do less intense activities, especially during afternoon and early evening hours. You can help prevent ozone pollution by carpooling, walking or riding your bicycle, taking your lunch to work, reducing idling, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For additional information, please visit the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control web site at http://www.scdhec.gov/ozone or the Environmental Protection Agency AirNow website at https://www.airnow.gov.

Lancaster County, SC
Aiken County, SCweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds around 15 knots with gusts to 25 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Aiken County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Elevated fire danger conditions will develop late this morning and continue through early evening as high pressure keeps dry air over the area. Minimum relative humidity values expected to drop to around 25 percent with wind gusts around 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, gusty winds, and drying fuels will lead to elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon and evening. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, you are advised to use extreme caution.
Lancaster County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Lancaster The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lancaster County in central South Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 354 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Van Wyck, or 7 miles south of Indian Land, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Indian Land, Andrew Jackson State Park, Van Wyck, Carolina Commons Shopping Center, Community of Almond Glen and Unity Fire Station. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lancaster County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lancaster THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN FAIRFIELD SOUTHWESTERN LANCASTER...NORTHEASTERN RICHLAND AND SOUTHWESTERN KERSHAW COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central South Carolina. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Columbia.
Chesterfield County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Chesterfield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lancaster; Lee The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Fairfield County in central South Carolina Lancaster County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lee County in central South Carolina Northwestern Chesterfield County in central South Carolina Northern Kershaw County in central South Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 421 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fishing Creek Reservoir, or near Lancaster, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lancaster, Pageland, Kershaw, Elgin, Heath Springs, Westville, USC Lancaster, Irwin, Cassatt, Mt Pisgah, Buford, Jefferson, North Central High School, Bell Town Fire Station, Arrowood Estates, Faith Christian School, Midway Elementary School, Bear Creek Park, McDonald Green Elementary School and High Point Fire Station. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

11,000 without power, flights diverted as severe storms hit Charlotte area

Severe storms knocked out power to thousands in the Charlotte area and delayed flights into and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. At least 7,500 Duke Energy customers were without power in Mecklenburg County at 6 p.m., along with more than 1,700 in Cabarrus County, 1,500 in York County, S.C., and 1,000 in Lancaster County, S.C., according to the Duke Energy Carolinas outage map.