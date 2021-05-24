newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calhoun County, SC

Air Quality Alert issued for Calhoun, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 03:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Calhoun; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda; Sumter Air Quality Alert in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM TODAY The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued an Air Quality Action Day...in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM TODAY. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for ozone has been issued for the Central Midlands Region. An ozone action day means that atmospheric conditions will likely produce unhealthy concentrations of ground level ozone air pollution. A Code Orange forecast indicates that ground level ozone concentrations are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes people with lung disease, older adults and children. Sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, and do less intense activities, especially during afternoon and early evening hours. You can help prevent ozone pollution by carpooling, walking or riding your bicycle, taking your lunch to work, reducing idling, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For additional information, please visit the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control web site at http://www.scdhec.gov/ozone or the Environmental Protection Agency AirNow website at https://www.airnow.gov.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
County
Fairfield County, SC
County
Sumter County, SC
City
Kershaw, SC
County
Newberry County, SC
City
Lexington, SC
County
Lexington County, SC
County
Richland County, SC
County
Kershaw County, SC
County
Calhoun County, SC
County
Saluda County, SC
City
Saluda, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone Pollution#Health Department#Outdoor Air Pollution#Environmental Pollution#Sumter Air Quality Alert#Air Quality Action Day#Airnow#Richland#Fairfield#Unhealthy Concentrations#Atmospheric Conditions#Unknown Target Area#Unknown Severity#Heavy Outdoor Exertion#Lunch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
NWS
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Richland County, SCcoladaily.com

One person exposed to rabid bat in Richland County

South Carolina DHEC confirmed Monday that a bat found near Converse Street and Clemson Avenue near Crayton Middle School in Columbia has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider, according to DHEC officials. There are no reported pet exposures at this time.
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Richland One employee killed in crash on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An employee of the Richland One School District died in a crash Monday morning, the coroner’s office confirmed. It happened on Garners Ferry Road near the McEntire Joint National Guard Base. Thomas Bright Jr., 59, of Columbia, died in the crash. “Our thoughts are with the...
Richland County, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

Moped accident in Richland County leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Department is investigating an early morning fatal accident that occurred near Hopkins/Horrel Hill in Richland County. The collision happened around 5:20 a.m. Monday, May 18 on US 387 near Blue Johnson Road. Master Trooper David Jones reports two vehicles were involved--a 2016...
Boiling Springs, SCswlexledger.com

Fire destroys poultry house Friday afternoon between Boiling Springs, Gilbert, and Round Hill

Boiling Springs, SC (05/15/2021 Paul Kirby) – A poultry house caught fire and was destroyed by fire just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Callers placed the fire in the 2300 block of Calks Ferry Road near the intersection of the dirt portion of Boiling Springs Road. This is close to Boiling Springs United Methodist Church. Lexington County firefighters from across central and western Lexington County rushed to the fire to assist in stopping the blaze from extending to other nearby houses and eventually, putting the fire out.
Sumter County, SCThe Post and Courier

Rabid Bat Confirmed in Sumter County; One Person Exposed

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Bay Springs Drive and McCrays Mill Road in Sumter, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider. The bat was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on May 7, 2021, and was confirmed to have rabies on May 8, 2021.
Calhoun County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Boaters on Lake Marion should move to shore and seek shelter. Strong, erratic wind gusts and lightning are possible. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of eastern Central Orangeburg...northeastern Southeastern Orangeburg...southeastern Calhoun and southwestern Clarendon Counties Until 645 PM EDT. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor At 550 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Elloree, or 14 miles east of Brookdale, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph and pea sized hail. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Holly Hill, Elloree, Santee State Park, Santee, Eutawville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, St. Paul, Stumphole Landing, Rocks Pond Campground and Marina, Eautaw Springs, Indian Bluff Recreation Park, Blounts Landing and Mill Creek Marina and Campground. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 91 and 106.
Richland County, SCWIS-TV

Richland Two school bus driver to be honored

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The driver of a hijacked Richland Two school bus is being honored Friday. South Carolina Senator Mia McLeod introduced a resolution to honor Kenneth Corbin. Not seeing a livestream? Click here. On May 6, Corbin was driving a Richland Two school bus transporting students to Forest...
Kershaw County, SCchronicle-independent.com

Getting ready to fire

Employees at the Kershaw County Detention Center (KCDC) get ready to fire 3-pound grasshopper cannons on May 7 under the direction of American Revolution demonstrators Tom Oblak and Tray Dunaway, with assistance from Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan. New KCMG plant sale location. Updated: May 14, 2021, 1:22 PM. The...
Calhoun County, SCWIS-TV

Person killed in I-26 crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (The T&D) -A person died in a Thursday morning collision on Interstate 26 eastbound in Calhoun County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. The collision occurred at 8 a.m. when a 2003 Toyota Sequoia ran off the road to the right, ran back onto...
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

SCHP: One passenger dead following a collision on I-26 East

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Highway Patrol says one individual is dead after a collision on I-26 in Calhoun County Thursday morning. Around 8 a.m., authorities say a 2003 Toyota Sequoia was traveling eastbound near mile marker 123 when it ran off the right side of the road, came back onto the road and struck a box truck that was parked in the median, which caused that truck to hit the box truck parked in front of it.
Lexington County, SCswlexledger.com

2021 Lexington County Ag + Art Tour is June 5-6th

Lexington, SC (05/12/2021) – The Lexington County Ag + Art tour has been scheduled for Saturday, June 5th and Sunday, June 6th, 2021. This is part of a larger effort by Clemson University Extension and its annual South Carolina Ag + Art Tour. This year 11 counties are participating. Lexington...
Lexington County, SCswlexledger.com

Councilman Whetstone takes issue with alleged exclusionary treatment of students at area school

Lexington, SC (05/13/2021 Paul Kirby) – Lexington County Councilman Scott Whetstone (Dist. One) took to social media on his personal Facebook page Wednesday night to call out a member of the staff of a local middle school who allegedly treated students differently because they were not wearing face mask in class. According to Whetstone’s post, “this teacher needs to be removed.”
Lexington County, SClexingtonscsheriff.com

Lexington County deputy named County of Lexington employee of the year

LEXINGTON, S.C. – School Resource Officer Andrew Chaves has been named the County of Lexington’s employee of the year. “SRO Chaves won this award because of his willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He’s one of the best representatives the Sheriff’s Department could have in a school as he models the law enforcement profession for tomorrow’s leaders.”
Kershaw County, SCwach.com

North Central High starts to rebuild since tornado

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) – It’s been more than a year since an EF-2 tornado tore through North Central High School, but they’re continuing to pick up the pieces. Kershaw County School District officials took a big step forward in rebuilding the school Monday afternoon. “It’s really crazy because there...
Aiken County, SCweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Ridgeway, SCwach.com

Severe weather damages homes in Winnsboro, Ridgeway; Red Cross assisting

Red Cross volunteers say they are assisting 15 people in total in Fairfield County after their homes were damaged by severe weather. According to officials, multiple family's homes located on Highway 34 East in Winnsboro and Longleaf Road in Ridgeway were damaged by Friday's severe weather. The American Red Cross's...
Fairfield County, SCWIS-TV

NWS confirms EF1 tornado ripped thru Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A National Weather Service storm survey team has confirmed an EF1 tornado ripped through Fairfield County on Tuesday. The tornado had peak winds of 105 miles per hour and a maximum width of 300 yards near Rion in Fairfield County. Officials say the tornado began near...
Lexington County, SCswlexledger.com

Lower Saluda and Congaree Rivers Water Contact Advisory rescinded

Lexington County, SC - 05/07/2021 (Paul Kirby) - The Midlands River Coalition has rescinded their No Contact or River Recreation Advisory that was issued on May 6, 2021. This was done after some of their samples of river water pulled from the lower Saluda and Congaree showed elevated bacteria levels that made it inadvisable for humans to come into contact with those river's waters for recreation.