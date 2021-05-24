Air Quality Alert issued for Calhoun, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 03:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Calhoun; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda; Sumter Air Quality Alert in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM TODAY The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued an Air Quality Action Day...in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM TODAY. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for ozone has been issued for the Central Midlands Region. An ozone action day means that atmospheric conditions will likely produce unhealthy concentrations of ground level ozone air pollution. A Code Orange forecast indicates that ground level ozone concentrations are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes people with lung disease, older adults and children. Sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, and do less intense activities, especially during afternoon and early evening hours. You can help prevent ozone pollution by carpooling, walking or riding your bicycle, taking your lunch to work, reducing idling, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For additional information, please visit the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control web site at http://www.scdhec.gov/ozone or the Environmental Protection Agency AirNow website at https://www.airnow.gov.