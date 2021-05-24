newsbreak-logo
Cabarrus County, NC

Air Quality Alert issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg; Union AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Union Counties, from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the North Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at https://xapps.ncdenr.org/aq/ForecastCenterEnvista.

alerts.weather.gov
