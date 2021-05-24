Air Quality Alert issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 14:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Cabarrus; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Rowan; Union DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS PRODUCING CRITICAL FIRE DANGER TODAY .Windy conditions have developed this afternoon behind a departing cold front. A very dry air mass has moved into the region as well, bringing relative humidity values down to critical levels. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS AND WESTERN PIEDMONT * AFFECTED AREA...Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Catawba, Rowan, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Greater Caldwell, Greater Burke, Eastern McDowell, Greater Rutherford and Eastern Polk. * TIMING...This afternoon through early evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already low fuel moisture will likely dry out further this afternoon in the windy conditions. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.