Air Quality Alert issued for Chesterfield, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Clarendon; Lee; Richland; Sumter The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lee County in central South Carolina Clarendon County in central South Carolina Sumter County in central South Carolina Southeastern Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 607 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clyde to near St. Matthews, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sumter, Manning, Bishopville, South Sumter, Shaw Air Base, McEntire Air Base, Summerton, Eastover, Oakland, Mulberry, Congaree National Park, Alcolu, Woods Bay State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Elliott, Lee State Park, Sumter County Airport, Gadsden, Millwood and Poinsett State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 106 and 125. Interstate 95 between mile markers 102 and 146. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH