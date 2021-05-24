Air Quality Alert issued for Chesterfield, Lee by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 03:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Chesterfield; Lee Air Quality Alert in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM TODAY The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued an Air Quality Action Day...in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM TODAY. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for ozone has been issued for the Pee Dee Region. An ozone action day means that atmospheric conditions will likely produce unhealthy concentrations of ground level ozone air pollution. A Code Orange forecast indicates that ground level ozone concentrations are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes people with lung disease, older adults and children. Sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, and do less intense activities, especially during afternoon and early evening hours. You can help prevent ozone pollution by carpooling, walking or riding your bicycle, taking your lunch to work, reducing idling, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For additional information, please visit the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control web site at http://www.scdhec.gov/ozone or the Environmental Protection Agency AirNow website at https://www.airnow.gov.

Aiken County, SCweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds around 15 knots with gusts to 25 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Aiken County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Elevated fire danger conditions will develop late this morning and continue through early evening as high pressure keeps dry air over the area. Minimum relative humidity values expected to drop to around 25 percent with wind gusts around 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, gusty winds, and drying fuels will lead to elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon and evening. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, you are advised to use extreme caution.
Chesterfield County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chesterfield THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN CHESTERFIELD COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central South Carolina. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Columbia.
Chesterfield County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These are dangerous storms! Prepare immediately for strong winds capable of producing significant damage. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Chesterfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR EASTERN CHESTERFIELD COUNTY At 548 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles south of Biscoe to near Cheraw State Park, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Cheraw, Chesterfield, Cheraw State Park, Cheraw Municipal Airport, Northeastern Technical College, Patrick, Cheraw Fish Hatchery and Chesterfield Detention Center. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Clarendon County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarendon, Lee, Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Clarendon; Lee; Richland; Sumter The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lee County in central South Carolina Clarendon County in central South Carolina Sumter County in central South Carolina Southeastern Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 607 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clyde to near St. Matthews, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sumter, Manning, Bishopville, South Sumter, Shaw Air Base, McEntire Air Base, Summerton, Eastover, Oakland, Mulberry, Congaree National Park, Alcolu, Woods Bay State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Elliott, Lee State Park, Sumter County Airport, Gadsden, Millwood and Poinsett State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 106 and 125. Interstate 95 between mile markers 102 and 146. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clarendon County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarendon, Lee, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarendon; Lee; Sumter Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of northeastern Clarendon...east central Sumter and southeastern Lee Counties Until 615 PM EDT. At 550 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Woods Bay State Park, or 16 miles northwest of Lake City, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph and pea sized hail. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Woods Bay State Park, Turbeville, Lynchburg, Central Crossroads and Shiloh. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 134 and 146.