EUGENE — The margin for error between Oregon and Arizona was razor thin all weekend and Sunday was no different. Neither team got a hit with runners in scoring position and each stranded eight in the process, but a single on a 1-2 pitch followed by a two-run home run by Jesse Harper on an 0-2 pitch from Samaria Diaz is all that decided a 2-0 loss for the No. 12 Ducks to the No. 7 Wildcats in their series finale at Jane Sanders Stadium.