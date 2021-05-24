newsbreak-logo
Indianapolis, IN

Two killed, two injured in downtown hotel shooting

By Ray Steele
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- A shooting at a downtown hotel left two people dead, while two others were taken to the hospital.

Metro Police say the shooting happened just before 1:00am Monday at the Fairfield Inn on Washington Street near West Street, across from White River State Park. Officers tell us they discovered three men and a woman who had been shot. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third man and woman were taken to a hospital. IMPD Officer William Young says the two victims who survived are in serious condition.

IMPD Capt. Lawrence Wheeler says it appears the shooting happened outside the hotel, located next to the JW Marriott, and that one of the victims made it inside to the lobby area at some point. Investigators do not know what led to the gunfire.

This story will be updated.

