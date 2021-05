Ella Emhoff graduated from Parsons School of Design The New School, and her family and friends gathered to celebrate. Her dad, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and VP Kamala Harris posted images from the special day on Instagram. Ella's brother Cole and partner, GQ editor Sam Hine, were also there to cheer her on. From scrolling through her series of pics, we now know Ella made a fine outfit choice, including a pouf-sleeved satin dress from The Vampire's Wife and a bunch of layered necklaces, like the quirky beaded design she customized with Beepy Bella. Ella wore the same choker with a white tee, denim vest, lime gingham skater skirt, Gucci horse-bit loafers, and socks to pose in front of her knitwear projects.