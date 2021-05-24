‘Choosing Judaism’ Provides Cheerful and Painful Accounts
IRVINE, California — Why do you want to become Jewish? How is Judaism, with its many rules and rituals, a more appropriate religion, than your former religion or lifestyle? How do you identify with the Jewish people in relation to Israel, world Jewry, the local Jewish community, and your local synagogue? These are just some types of questions that people are asked by a Bet Din, a rabbinical court, before their official conversion into Judaism.www.sdjewishworld.com