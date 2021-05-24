‘Choosing Judaism’ Provides Cheerful and Painful Accounts

At the University of Leipzig, a Junior Professor of Jewish Studies is advertised through the Federal State’s Program to Promote Young Academics. One can be happy if this joy does not leave an old taste, because this position has not been made public in the subject of Judaic Studies / Judaism / Jewish Theology, but in the Faculty of Evangelical Theology, and more precisely: in the Institute of Old Testament Studies. The aim is to teach “the interpretation of the modern Jewish Torah, modern Jewish literature and philosophy, as well as Jewish cultural and contemporary history”. Applicants must contribute to the training of the profession of pastor and teacher of religion “constructively”.