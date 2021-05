Bergåkras Amaranth is a beautiful, Swedish warmblood bred gelding schooling at small tour level and having competed up to M/junior level. This wonderful 11-year old gelding certainly has the "wow" factor with his huge, ground covering gaits and lovely knee action. A testament to his quality, Amaranth was licensed as a stallion for the Swedish warmblood society and did his stallion performance test in 2014, scoring 8.19 for his basic gaits and 8.0 and 8.5 for his rideability and potential.