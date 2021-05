NEW ORLEANS — FRIDAY:A weakening complex of storms pushing into the area will lead to some scattered showers and isolated storms, mainly afternoon and into early evening. There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms along I-12 and north and along I-59. Damaging winds will be the main concern. Don’t cancel any plans. Just be mindful of the storm potential and ready to take cover in a safe/sturdy shelter. Afternoon highs will be in the and upper 80s to around 90. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, with areas of patchy fog. Skies will be partly cloudy.