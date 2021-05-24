Ask Crouchie! Sportsmail's Peter Crouch is back to answer YOUR questions... on his surprise picks for both Player and Goal of the Season, and how signing Harry Kane would turn Man United into title favourites
The final mailbag of the season gives PETER CROUCH a chance to discuss the great and good of a dramatic eight months. From departing Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero to this summer's bidding war for wantaway Tottenham talisman Harry Kane, there is plenty to discuss once again. But for starters,...www.chatsports.com