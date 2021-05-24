newsbreak-logo
Researchers get closer to gene therapy that would restore hearing for the congenitally deaf

By Steve Lundeberg, steve.lundeberg@oregonstate.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Oregon State University have found a key new piece of the puzzle in the quest to use gene therapy to enable people born deaf to hear. The work centers around a large gene responsible for an inner-ear protein, otoferlin. Mutations in otoferlin are linked to severe congenital hearing loss, a common type of deafness in which patients can hear almost nothing.

